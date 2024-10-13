Crime A new mayor takes office in southern Mexico after his predecessor was beheaded

LeonardoBjj

LeonardoBjj

Professional Wrestler
@Black
Joined
Jan 17, 2010
Messages
7,055
Reaction score
8,880
BY ALEJANDRINO GONZÁLEZ
Updated 10:19 PM BRT, October 10, 2024

CHILPANCINGO, Mexico (AP) — A new mayor was sworn in Thursday in a city in southern Mexico where his predecessor was killed and beheaded less than a week after taking office.
hq720.jpg

The new mayor, Gustavo Alarcón, a doctor, had been elected as an alternate on the same ticket as deceased Mayor Alejandro Arcos in the June election.

Arcos took office on Oct. 1 in the violence-wracked city of Chilpancingo, the capital of the southern state of Guerrero. But his beheaded body was found in a pickup truck Sunday; his head had been placed on the vehicle’s roof. Two rival drug gangs are fighting to control the city.
Alarcón took the oath of office with a minimal security detail of a handful of police officers Thursday. He pledged to “work for the good of all” and fight the violence that has gripped Chilpancingo for years.

Before he was killed, Arcos had told local media he needed more protection, but officials said no formal request had been received. State and federal governments can offer mayors bulletproof vehicles, additional bodyguards and emergency alert systems. It was not clear if Alarcón had been granted that kind of protection.
hq720.jpg

Earlier this week, federal Public Safety Secretary Omar García Harfuch said four mayors from other towns in Mexico had requested protection on Monday, a day after Arcos’ remains were found. The requests came from Guerrero and another violence-plagued state, Guanajuato.

The situation in Guanajuato is so bad that ahead of the country’s June elections, at least four mayoral candidates were killed.

But violence in Guerrero reached such unprecedented levels that earlier this year, Roman Catholic bishops announced they had helped arrange a truce in another part of the state between two warring drug cartels.

At the time, former president Andrés Manuel López Obrador— who refused to confront the gangs — said he approved of such talks.

“Priests and pastors and members of all the churches have participated, helped in pacifying the country. I think it is very good,” said López Obrador, who left office Sept. 30.

https://apnews.com/article/mexico-m...nce-guerrero-3c6de2e059d6c1a706508a2ac814d7c7
 

Anger and disgust in Mexico over beheading of newly sworn-in city mayor​

Country’s new president to set out public security plans after murder of Alejandro Arcos Catalán in Chilpancingo

Tom Phillips Latin America correspondent

1321.jpg

Mourners at the funeral of Alejandro Arcos Catalán on Monday. Photograph: Jose de la Cruz/EPA

Mexico’s new government has been shaken by the murder of a city mayor who was attacked and beheaded days after taking office.
images

Alejandro Arcos Catalán was sworn in as the mayor of Chilpancingo, the capital of the southern state of Guerrero, on 30 September, a day before Mexico’s first female president, Claudia Sheinbaum, took power herself.

On Monday, less than a week into her presidency, Sheinbaum confirmed reports that the 43-year-old city leader had been slain the previous day, telling reporters: “All the necessary investigations are taking place.”

Photographs of Arcos Catalán’s bloodied head, exhibited on the roof of a white vehicle while his body lay slumped inside, spread on social media – a terrible reminder of the violence that Mexico’s organised crime conflict has inflicted on the Latin American country.

The mayor’s murder came after two close allies were shot dead in the early days of his short-lived administration. A secretary, Francisco Tapia, was gunned down on 3 October, while Ulises Hernández Martínez, a former special forces police commander who was tipped to become Arcos Catalán’s security chief, was riddled with bullets on the eve of the mayor’s inauguration.
hq720.jpg

Shocked citizens shared footage of an interview with the mayor before his death in which he said he wished to be remembered as a champion of peace and happiness.
“I’ve lived here all my life … and it’s here that I want to die – but I want to die fighting for my city,”
Arcos Catalán said.

The murder sparked anger and disgust, with Alejandro Moreno, the president of Arcos Catalán’s party, the Institutional Revolutionary party (PRI), denouncing what he called a grotesque “act of terror”.

Ricardo Anaya, an opposition senator, lamented the “spine-chilling” security situation in Mexico, where more than 450,000 people have been killed since President Felipe Calderón launched his doomed “war” against the drug cartels in 2006.

“The fact that they have decapitated the mayor of such an important city should make us shudder. It is utterly unacceptable and we need to do something to ensure it stops happening,” Anaya told reporters, calling for an immediate change in tack in security policy.
mqdefault.jpg

But Sheinbaum has promised to continue the so-called “hugs, not bullets” security policy of her predecessor and mentor, the 70-year-old nationalist Andrés Manuel López Obrador, during her six-year term.

“We will not return to Calderón’s reckless war on the narcos that did our country so much harm. It remains our conviction that security and peace are the fruits of justice,” she told thousands of supporters who packed Mexico City’s Zócalo Square for her historic inauguration last Tuesday.

Although López Obrador claimed to have achieved a modest reduction in Mexico’s murder rate in the later stages of his presidency, there is consensus among security analysts that his attempts to “pacify” the country failed. Last year Mexico suffered more than 30,000 murders. According to the Instituto Igarapé thinktank, Mexico was home to 11 of the world’s 50 most murderous cities in 2023, compared with three in 2015. Chilpancingo was one of them.
mqdefault.jpg

Despite that bleak reality, López Obrador, who most Mexicans know simply as Amlo, left office with approval ratings of 70%, largely as a result of his relentless focus on fighting inequality and positioning himself as a champion of the poor.

Aware that tackling violence represents one of her most daunting challenges – and under pressure after Arcos Catalán’s murder – Sheinbaum said she would set out her public security plans on Tuesday.

Another major security crisis is playing out in the north-western city of Culiacán, where an internal conflict within the Sinaloa cartel triggered by the capture of its co-founder Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada García has led to scores of killings.

Sheinbaum’s security drive will be spearheaded by the security minister, Omar García Harfuch, who served as her police chief while she was mayor of Mexico City. García Harfuch has first-hand experience of the dangers of organised crime: in 2020 he came close to death when hitmen ambushed his car on the capital’s best-known street, firing more than 400 times with assault rifles and grenade launchers.

The identity of the killers of the mayor of Chilpancingo remained unclear but in recent years the city has witnessed a bloody squabble between two criminal groups called Los Ardillos (the Squirrels) and Los Tlacos. As often happens in Mexico, local politicians have been implicated in that underworld. Arcos Catalán’s predecessor Norma Otilia Hernández was removed from office after compromising footage emerged showing her talking with a Squirrels boss in a restaurant. Hernández, who was then a member of López Obrador and Sheinbaum’s political movement, Morena, claimed it was a “chance” encounter, but was later expelled from the party.

After his election earlier this year, Arcos Catalán reportedly said he would not do deals or negotiate with criminal groups.

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2...ty-mayor-alejandro-arcos-catalan-chilpancingo
 
Until these 3rd world nations take the El Salvador approach they will be run by gangs forever. ZERO tolerance, send out squads to eradicate.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

LeonardoBjj
Opinion Mexican president claims that criminal groups are ‘respectful’ and ‘respect the citizenry’
2 3
Replies
51
Views
2K
LeonardoBjj
LeonardoBjj
LeonardoBjj
Social ‘We Are Losing Sovereignty’: How Mexico’s Failures Imperil the US
4 5 6
Replies
103
Views
2K
Rod1
Rod1
LeonardoBjj
International Mexican president blames the US for bloodshed in Sinaloa as cartel violence surges
2 3
Replies
45
Views
1K
Busgosu
Busgosu
LeonardoBjj
International Mexico freezes relations with US, Canadian embassies after judicial reform criticism
Replies
10
Views
463
LeonardoBjj
LeonardoBjj
G
Elections Hundreds of migrants leave southern Mexico on foot in a new caravan headed for the US border
2
Replies
20
Views
610
Mr Holmes
Mr Holmes

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,249,623
Messages
56,335,523
Members
175,170
Latest member
fappun

Share this page

Back
Top