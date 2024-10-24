Crime In the heartland of Mexico’s Sinaloa cartel, the old ways have changed and violence rages

BY MARK STEVENSON

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Cellphone chats have become death sentences in the continuing, bloody factional war inside Mexico’s Sinaloa drug cartel.

Cartel gunmen stop youths on the street or in their cars and demand their phones. If they find a contact who’s a member of a rival faction, a chat with a wrong word or a photo with the wrong person, the phone owner is dead.
Then, they’ll go after everyone on that person’s contact list, forming a potential chain of kidnapping, torture and death. That has left residents of Culiacan, the capital of Sinaloa state, afraid to even leave home at night, much less visit towns a few miles away where many have weekend retreats.

“You can’t go five minutes out of the city, ... not even in daylight,” said Ismael Bojórquez, a veteran journalist in Culiacan. “Why? Because the narcos have set up roadblocks and they stop you and search through your cellphone.”
And it’s not just your own chats: If a person is traveling in a car with others, one bad contact or chat can get the whole group kidnapped.

That’s what happened to the son of a local news photographer. The 20-year-old was stopped with two other youths and something was found on one of their phones; all three disappeared. Calls were made and the photographer’s son was finally released, but the other two were never seen again.

Residents of Culiacan had long been accustomed to a day or two of violence once in a while. The presence of the Sinaloa cartel is woven into everyday life there, and people knew to stay indoors when they saw the convoys of double-cab pickups racing through the streets.

But never have they seen the solid month of fighting that broke out Sept. 9 between factions of the Sinaloa cartel after drug lords Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada and Joaquín Guzmán López were apprehended in the United States after flying there in a small plane on July 25.

Zambada later claimed he was kidnapped and forced aboard the plane by Guzmán López, causing a violent battle between Zambada’s faction and the “Chapitos” group led by the sons of imprisoned drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzmán.

Residents of Culiacan are mourning their old lives, when the wheels of the local economy were greased by cartel wealth but civilians seldom suffered — unless they cut off the wrong pickup truck in traffic.

But the cartel factions have turned to new tactics, including a huge wave of armed carjackings in and around Culiacan. Cartel gunmen used to steal the SUVs and pickups they favor for use in cartel convoys; but now they focus on stealing smaller sedans.

They use these to go undetected in their silent, deadly kidnappings.
Often, the first a driver knows is when a passing car tosses out a spray of bent nails to puncture his tires. Vehicles pull up front and rear to cut him off. The driver is bundled into another car. All that is left for neighbors to find is a car with burst tires, the doors open, the engine running, in the middle of the street.

The State Council on Public Safety, a civic group, estimates that in the past month there have been an average of six killings and seven disappearances or kidnappings in and around the city every day. The group said about 200 families have fled their homes in outlying communities because of the violence.

Culiacan is no stranger to violence — shooting broke out across the city in October 2019 when soldiers mounted a failed attempt to arrest another of Chapo Guzmán’s sons, Ovidio. Fourteen people were killed that day.

A few days later, civic activist Estefanía López arranged a peace march and 4,000 residents turned out for it. When she tried to do something similar this year, she could get only about 1,500 people to attend a similar demonstration.

“We got a lot of messages beforehand from a lot of people who said they wanted to join and march, to support the cause, but who were afraid to come,” López said.

There’s reason to be afraid: Last week, gunmen burst into a Culiacan hospital to kill a patient previously wounded by gunshots. In a town north of Culiacan, drivers were astonished to see a military helicopter seeking to corral four gunmen in helmets and tactical vests just yards from a highway; the gunmen were shooting back at the chopper.
President Claudia Sheinbaum’s response to all this has been to blame the United States for stirring up trouble by allowing the drug lords to turn themselves in.

“Sinaloa practically didn’t have homicides” before the two drug lord’s capture on July 25, Sheinbaum said. “Starting with that, a wave of violence was unleashed in Sinaloa,” she said.

Her claim is easily disproved: the cartel factions had been killing each other for years, albeit at lower levels. But it illustrates the government’s head-in-the-sand approach: Sheinbaum and her predecessor, former president Andrés Manuel López Obrador, had little problem with the existence and local dominance of drug cartels as long as they didn’t make headlines.

Now that the violence has boiled over, the government has sent in hundreds of army troops.
But irregular urban combat in the heart of a city of 1 million inhabitants — against a cartel that has lots of .50-caliber sniper rifles and machine guns — is not the army’s specialty.

Squads of soldiers went into a luxury apartment complex in the city’s center to detain a suspect and they wound up shooting to death a young lawyer who was merely a bystander.

López, the peace activist, has been asking for soldiers and police to be posted outside schools, so children can return to classes — most are currently taking classes online because their parents judge it too dangerous to take them to school.
But police can’t solve the problem: Culiacan’s entire municipal force has been temporarily disarmed by soldiers to check their guns, something that’s been done in the past when the army suspects policemen are working for drug cartels.

The local army commander recently acknowledged that it’s up to the cartel factions — not authorities — when the violence will stop.

“In Culiacan, there is not even faith anymore that we will be safe, with police or soldiers,” López said, noting that that has had a clear effect on daily life and the economy. “A lot of businesses, restaurants and nightclubs have been closed for the past month.”

Laura Guzmán, the leader of the local restaurant chamber, said about 180 businesses in Culiacan have closed, permanently or temporarily, since Sept. 9 and almost 2,000 jobs have been lost.

Local businesses tried to organize evening “tardeadas” — long afternoons — for residents who were afraid to go out after dark, but they didn’t draw enough customers.

“Young people are not interested in going out right now,” Guzmán said.

For those looking to get away from the violence temporarily, the seaside resort of Mazatlan used to be only 2½ hours away by car. But that’s not an option since last month when cartel gunmen hijacked passenger buses, forced the tourists off and burned the vehicles to block the road to Mazatlan.

That leaves just one option, and one only open to some.

“Those who have the economic resources get out of the city by airplane to take a break,” Guzmán said.

https://apnews.com/article/mexico-sinaloa-cartel-battles-culiacan-b18bbd3abb4ba528444fef3598bdf05a
 

Shootout in Mexico's Sinaloa state kills 19, local cartel leader arrested​

By Lizbeth Diaz October 23, 2024

MEXICO CITY, Oct 22 (Reuters) - A shootout near the capital of Mexico's Sinaloa state killed 19 suspected gang members, while one local cartel leader was arrested, Mexico's defense ministry said on Tuesday, as intra-cartel violence intensifies.

The deadly altercation on Monday took place about 7 miles (11 km) outside the Sinaloa capital of Culiacan, when a group of more than 30 gunmen fired on soldiers, according to a statement from the ministry. It added that some of the suspected cartel gunmen fled the scene after federal agents returned fire.

The detainee was identified as Edwin Antonio "N" - his last name withheld as is typical for those accused of crimes in Mexico - and described as a local leader of the Sinaloa Cartel faction led by its legendary co-founder Ismael "El Mayo" Zambada.

A document dated Oct. 22 from Mexico's national registry of detained persons obtained by Reuters listed an Edwin Antonio Rubio Lopez apprehended by military personnel in Sinaloa.

Seven vehicles and nearly 30 firearms, including machine guns, ammunition and military-style vests and helmets were also seized.
Violence has flared in the western Pacific coast state ever since the late July arrest of Zambada, after he was flown to an airstrip in the United States near the city of El Paso, Texas, and promptly taken into custody by U.S. officials.

The veteran cartel leader is believed to be in his 70s. He has alleged that a senior member of the Los Chapitos, another faction of the Sinaloa cartel, kidnapped him and then flew him to the United States against his will.
The gangland violence plaguing Sinaloa is seen by security analysts as likely pitting the two factions against each other, and has intensified since early September with around 200 dead and more than 300 others believed to be missing, according to official data.

https://www.reuters.com/world/ameri...s-19-lives-cartel-leader-arrested-2024-10-23/
 

A car bomb explodes outside a police station in western Mexico, wounding 3 officers​


BY ARMANDO SOLÍS
Updated 4:45 PM BRT, October 24, 2024

ACAMBARO, Mexico (AP) — A car bomb left outside a police station in the town of Acambaro in western Mexico wounded three people, prosecutors in the violence-wracked state of Guanajuato said Thursday.
They said another explosion, apparently a second car bomb, occurred in the nearby town of Jerecuaro. Although nobody was wounded, the force of that second blast was enough to blow the tile roof off a building, blacken the facades of surrounding stores and set alight a police patrol pickup truck.

The near-simultaneous attacks in two different towns located about a half-hour away from each other suggested the involvement of drug cartels that have been fighting bloody turf battles for years in Guanajuato.
Despite the violence, newly inaugurated President Claudia Sheinbaum pledged to continue the “hugs, not bullets” approach of her predecessor. Sheinbaum said Thursday she has ordered the army “not to have confrontations” with the cartels.

“We are not going to return to a war against the narcos,” Sheinbaum said.

But it takes two to tango, and her administration already appears to be locked in a war-like situation with the cartels in several states, whether she likes it or not, just three weeks after she took office.
The car bomb in Acambaro was sizable enough to toss parts of the burnt-out car across a tree-lined median strip in the street outside the police station, according to photos distributed by the municipal police.

The powerful blast apparently blew out the windows and doors of nearby homes.

It was the most serious car-bomb attack against authorities in Mexico since June 2023, when a cartel used a car bomb to kill a National Guard officer in the nearby city of Celaya.

In July 2023, a drug cartel in the neighboring state of Jalisco set off a coordinated series of seven roadway bombs that killed four police officers and two civilians. The improvised explosive devices, or IEDs, had apparently been planted in holes dug in the roadway.
The use of car bombs, improvised explosive devices and bomb-dropping drones illustrate the increasingly open, military-style challenge posed by the country’s drug cartels.

Sheinbaum has pledged to continue the policy of her predecessor and mentor, former president Andrés Manuel López Obrador, of avoiding confrontations with drug cartels. Before he left office on Sept. 30, López Obrador publicly appealed to the gangs to keep violence down, and offered training programs aimed at reducing the number of young recruits for the cartels.

The policy did not result in any significant reduction in Mexico’s historically high levels of homicides.
Sheinbaum faces a big surge in violence simultaneously in the northern state of Sinaloa, the southern state of Chiapas, and in Guanajuato, the state that has had the highest number of homicides in Mexico.

Sheinbaum, who took office Oct. 1, has said she will make reducing violence in Guanajuato a priority, and said the attacks Thursday were being investigated.

But David Saucedo, a security analyst based in Guanajuato, said the government has failed to recognize the scope of the problem. Sheinbaum and other officials almost always respond to the violence with stock phrases like “investigations are being carried out” or “the problem is being addressed.”
“In the federal and state governments, there is a resistance to talking about narco terrorism, because they think it will create a bad image for the country,” Saucedo said. “The truth is that Mexico already has a bad image regarding crime and violence.”

The problem is becoming more acute for the Mexican government, as drug cartels and violence in Mexico have become an issue in the upcoming U.S. presidential election.

“There are voices within the government who think that talking about narco terrorism would add fuel to conservative sectors in the United States who want to send the U.S. army to fight the cartels,” he said.
Saucedo said the Santa Rosa de Lima cartel — which has spent years fighting the Jalisco cartel for control of the state — is probably behind Thursday’s blasts.

“Although these attacks in Acambaro and Jerecuaro are part of a local (cartel) strategy, they are also intended as a message from the criminal gangs to the president and the governor, that they will continue in the battle and will continue fighting for Guanajuato,” he noted.

The attacks appeared to specifically target police offices or vehicles.

Officials are loath to acknowledge the war-like situation in some Mexican cities, because they can offer few solutions: their own policies have weakened local police forces and the government now relies almost exclusively on the military. That has brought predictable accusations of human rights abuses by soldiers.
Mexican army troops shot to death six migrants from at least four countries in the southern state of Chiapas on Oct. 1, the same day Sheinbaum took office.

Guanajuato state Gov. Libia Garcia said Thursday on social media that she had ordered a land and air search for the suspects, and wrote “our municipal governments are not alone, the entire force of the government is involved in the work to restore peace to Guanajuato.”


But only days before, officials fired the entire municipal force in the nearby city of Celaya, the city where more police have died fighting organized crime than any other in the nation.

https://apnews.com/article/mexico-d...to-sheinbaum-2af81dc58b803db44c167cdf14e0f7fb
 
Not sure why you've got all the Batman pictures, a guy who would just beat up a few cartel members and let the crime wave continue to massage his ego.
Get the Punisher in there.
 
