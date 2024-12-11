Media Merab: Umar May Get Slap AFTER Fight I Will Go To Dagestan If Doesn't APOLOGIZE

Ever since the Umar fight got announced he's been unbelievably angry at anything Umar..

Is he trying to sell the fight, is he afraid, or is he just mad? lol

Remember how mad he got at Sean's coach? He was gonna slap him too.

And the guy in the crowd he tried to beat up (the first time)
 
Merab always struck me as a layback, relaxed guy but somehow his behavior changed whenever he's talking or asked about Umar
 
Merab is a true man of honor exposing these Dagi rats who have gotten away with their bullshit for far too long.

Hopefully Umnar even makes it to the fight. So far he's already trying to get out of it, having his friend grab and provoke Merab into an altercation in the hope that Merab will get suspended.

Get in here @Ser das Trevas
 
Blanqa Blanqua said:
Remember how mad he got at Sean's coach? He was gonna slap him too.

And the guy in the crowd he tried to beat up (the first time)
He was acting normal with Sean even in the press conference.

The thought of Umar really has him on serious edge it seems.
 
At this point, I hope he is just selling the fight. But maybe he really is that mad, He’s been slapping idiots in the audience as well. Or Maybe he just needs some extra motivation.
 
xhaydenx said:
Merab is a true man of honor exposing these Dagi rats who have gotten away with their bullshit for far too long.

Hopefully Umnar even makes it to the fight. So far he's already trying to get out of it, having his friend grab and provoke Merab into an altercation in the hope that Merab will get suspended.

Get in here @Ser das Trevas
"Dagi rats"

In what dimension is Umar the rat over Merab?

ufc-umar-nurmagomedov-merab-dvalishvili.jpg
 
Merab ain't setting foot in Dagestan. This is all talk. Lol everyone knows you don't try to start shit with someone in their own hood. Just from a numbers perspective you are asking for an L.

I'm pretty sure Umar rolls deeper than Merab for fights in Vegas. Now multiply that by at least 10 when he is in Dagestan. Think of how many random people there are in Dagestan that support the Nurmagomedovs. Not only his associates but even random guys who have probably never met him but feel pride for what he is doing done in MMA. Those are the most dangerous ones

This also applies to Umar were he to go to Georgia to confront Merab. It goes both ways. Going to the other guy's territory and running your mouth is always a bad idea. Strength in numbers.
 
Last edited:
MarioLemieux said:
"Dagi rats"

In what dimension is Umar the rat over Merab?

ufc-umar-nurmagomedov-merab-dvalishvili.jpg
Talking shit about Suga and saying he's scared back when he himself never even had a top 15 win. Talking the same shit to everyone who was ranked, including Merab as well.

Planting his mate ringside to grab Merab as he walked past while minding his own business. There was literally zero reason for that rat friend of Umnar's to be touching Merab, and yet he did. Was it just some coincidence? I think not.

What did Merab ever say to Umnar, other than that he hadn't earned it like a man, which was true?

Rat behavior by Umnar.
 
Merab wants to sell this fight well and earn a lot of ppv, with the chance that he will no longer be champion after this
 
