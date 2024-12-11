Merab ain't setting foot in Dagestan. This is all talk. Lol everyone knows you don't try to start shit with someone in their own hood. Just from a numbers perspective you are asking for an L.



I'm pretty sure Umar rolls deeper than Merab for fights in Vegas. Now multiply that by at least 10 when he is in Dagestan. Think of how many random people there are in Dagestan that support the Nurmagomedovs. Not only his associates but even random guys who have probably never met him but feel pride for what he is doing done in MMA. Those are the most dangerous ones



This also applies to Umar were he to go to Georgia to confront Merab. It goes both ways. Going to the other guy's territory and running your mouth is always a bad idea. Strength in numbers.