Yes Merab who is 5'6 is at fault, that the 5'11 striker does not want to engange him.

It looked boring because Sean was frozen in place. It is the same thing in Floyd fights, even the best of the best cannot risk to make the slightest mistake because of the risk of a Counterpunch (Floyd) or TD (Merab) coming.



Everytime Sean was sitting down on his punches too much he got taken down and toyed with. But he did have some success late with those front kicks to the body. He should have used those earlier, this would have forced Merab to take risk resulting in a better fight from an entertainment standpoint in general.



People love to blame Merab but Sean could equally be blamed for the fight being boring.