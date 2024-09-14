Merab can drain Omalley just locking up and not just during a late ride out

Rataria

Rataria

Orange Belt
@Orange
Joined
Oct 16, 2023
Messages
414
Reaction score
441
he dont even need to overextend for a high crotch . As long as he gets his head to the outside after the straight is released
 
Rataria said:
he dont even need to overextend for a high crotch . As long as he gets his head to the outside after the straight is released
Click to expand...
the fact that you're rooting for this is insane

yeah let's get another wall n stall champ

maybe Sean will knee merab into the shadow land with an illegal knee and he can win just like his big sister
 
b00tysweat said:
the fact that you're rooting for this is insane

yeah let's get another wall n stall champ

maybe Sean will knee merab into the shadow land with an illegal knee and he can win just like his big sister
Click to expand...
Ha, a lay n pray split decision victory for Merab would be ICING ON THE CAKE!!! it would guarantee a money rematch! But Shuge Wyte will have to WAIT for it!!!! Ha
You americweens cant handle Georgian Masculine Might
 
PointyElbows said:
Hopefully there is some GNP involved, otherwise it will be a snoozerfest
Click to expand...
If merab gets you down, and can keep you there he has good GNP. But his control isn't always good enough to do so, so we end up with the whole rounds of chain wrestling.
 
Merab does the georgian chicken dance in many of his fights, so my bet is that he will be put out by O'Malley. Aljamain wasn't even a threat to Sean give how great of a wrestler he is
 
b00tysweat said:
the fact that you're rooting for this is insane

yeah let's get another wall n stall champ

maybe Sean will knee merab into the shadow land with an illegal knee and he can win just like his big sister
Click to expand...

every defence's media week'd be insane with everyone rooting for him to lose.
 
Rataria said:
Ha, a lay n pray split decision victory for Merab would be ICING ON THE CAKE!!! it would guarantee a money rematch! But Shuge Wyte will have to WAIT for it!!!! Ha
You americweens cant handle Georgian Masculine Might
Click to expand...
Theres like 6 Georgian UFC fighters and most of them all came to America to train besides 2, one trains in Sweden and one of them is more Spainard then he is Georgian. If Georgia has this crazy "Masculine Might" you talk about why arnt they training in their native country but going to foreign lands to learn and train?!
 
chinarice said:
You just put random words next to each other and tried to pass it off as a sentence.
Click to expand...
Interestingly, there are languages where word order barely or doesn't matter at all
 
TempleoftheDog said:
I think Merab can, and will take him down.

That’s the gameplan, and we all know it. Get him down. If he gets back up. Get him down, etc..

He whom imposes the will, and skill, to implement their gameplan wins.

War Merab.
Click to expand...

Imagine Dana's face having to put a belt on Merab following a performance like that at the Sphere.

5dbf05522f364a64d707c022
 
of course he's going to try to take O'Malley down, the big problem is avoiding getting punched in the face before he can close the distance. Merab isn't exactly known for his defensive prowess
 
I know Sean ko'd Aljo

But people also remember him basically teeing off on that useless punchbag, strike after strike and couldn't do anything to him

Sean isn't some guaranteed KO king, even if he might get the odd stoppage in his fights. He may even win by KO tonight, but honestly I'm not sure that's the odds on favourite outcome
 
JKS said:
If Merab is successful with this game plan and is taking Sean down over and over and clinching, grinding, like he usually does. There will be some very upset people at the Sphere, prepare for booing.
Click to expand...

Might as well show the Canelo Fight on the Ginormous Sphere Screen --

if Merab tries to hump his way to victory...
 
Oscar Madison said:
Might as well show the Canelo Fight on the Ginormous Sphere Screen --

if Merab tries to hump his way to victory...
Click to expand...

Dana was literally caught watching a Canelo fight during the Zhang-Rose fight.

899020763d5d6e10c885d9c9d190862f



Guarantee he'll switch over if the main event turns into a 5 round humpfest.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,247,237
Messages
56,182,635
Members
175,097
Latest member
G10PWRRR

Share this page

Back
Top