Merab can drain Omalley just locking up and not just during a late ride out

Something tells me he wants to drain O'MalleyYou just put random words next to each other and tried to pass it off as a sentence.
the fact that you're rooting for this is insanehe dont even need to overextend for a high crotch . As long as he gets his head to the outside after the straight is released
Ha, a lay n pray split decision victory for Merab would be ICING ON THE CAKE!!! it would guarantee a money rematch! But Shuge Wyte will have to WAIT for it!!!! Ha
yeah let's get another wall n stall champ
maybe Sean will knee merab into the shadow land with an illegal knee and he can win just like his big sister
If merab gets you down, and can keep you there he has good GNP. But his control isn't always good enough to do so, so we end up with the whole rounds of chain wrestling.Hopefully there is some GNP involved, otherwise it will be a snoozerfest
Theres like 6 Georgian UFC fighters and most of them all came to America to train besides 2, one trains in Sweden and one of them is more Spainard then he is Georgian. If Georgia has this crazy "Masculine Might" you talk about why arnt they training in their native country but going to foreign lands to learn and train?!
You americweens cant handle Georgian Masculine Might
Interestingly, there are languages where word order barely or doesn't matter at all
I think Merab can, and will take him down.
That’s the gameplan, and we all know it. Get him down. If he gets back up. Get him down, etc..
He whom imposes the will, and skill, to implement their gameplan wins.
War Merab.
If Merab is successful with this game plan and is taking Sean down over and over and clinching, grinding, like he usually does. There will be some very upset people at the Sphere, prepare for booing.
Might as well show the Canelo Fight on the Ginormous Sphere Screen --
if Merab tries to hump his way to victory...