Meanwhile in Sveden part 4

Maybe this belongs in the WR? Since its really serious and crime related.

Hit police officer with kebab roll – sentenced to prison
"A 19-year-old has been sentenced to one year and three months in prison after hitting a police officer in the head with a kebab roll, reports Hallansposten.

Police turned away a group of loud young men from a hotel in Halmstad this summer. The 19-year-old refused to leave and began shouting insults at the officers, according to Aftonbladet.

When one of the officers grabbed his arm, he hit the police officer in the head with the kebab roll he was holding in his other hand.

“I feel that in my professional practice I should not have to endure someone hitting my head with a kebab roll or similar food,” the police officer said during questioning, describing the attack as insulting.

The 19-year-old was convicted of assault on a public servant, insult, and also of car theft and burglary later in the evening."


Here is a cat in a kabob roll
iu
 
Dont hit cops with a kebab kids.

you will end up like @Slobodan
 
The police officer developed PTSD after the kebab attack.
He cant look at or smell kebabs with out breaking down
Its really a sad story
 
I love kebabs, and it hurts to see one wasted just to assault a police officer. Justified sentence IMO.

Hopefully those cushy Scandinavian prisons don't serve him any kebabs and restrict him to Pizza Hut and McDonalds and KFC for his sentence
 
I love kebabs, and it hurts to see one wasted just to assault a police officer. Justified sentence IMO.

Hopefully those cushy Scandinavian prisons don't serve him any kebabs and restrict him to Pizza Hut and McDonalds and KFC for his sentence
They only get that on weekdays and weekends, the rest of the time its bread and water
 
