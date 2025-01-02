Meanwhile in Sveden part 4

Maybe this belongs in the WR? Since its really serious and crime related."A 19-year-old has been sentenced to one year and three months in prison after hitting a police officer in the head with a kebab roll, reports Hallansposten.Police turned away a group of loud young men from a hotel in Halmstad this summer. The 19-year-old refused to leave and began shouting insults at the officers, according to Aftonbladet.When one of the officers grabbed his arm, he hit the police officer in the head with the kebab roll he was holding in his other hand.“I feel that in my professional practice I should not have to endure someone hitting my head with a kebab roll or similar food,” the police officer said during questioning, describing the attack as insulting.The 19-year-old was convicted of assault on a public servant, insult, and also of car theft and burglary later in the evening."Here is a cat in a kabob roll