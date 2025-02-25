  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Man smuggles 10k worth of coke inside toupee that would fool 99% of Sherdoggers

The 40-year-old suspect from Pereira attempted to board a flight from Cartagena to Amsterdam in the Netherlands on Thursday when he was stopped by anti-narcotics police, according to a video shared on X by the Colombian National Police.

The footage showed an officer cutting through what appeared to be the man’s hair and scalp with a pair of scissors, eventually peeling back the wig and revealing a stockpile of drugs.

nypost.com

Smuggler caught trying to sneak $10,000 in cocaine onto plane under his wig

Hair-raising footage captured Colombian cops exposing a drug smuggler who had hidden $10,000 worth of cocaine under a wig glued to his head.
He got greedy.

Never take more than you can fit in your stomach and asshole.

And use magnums. They're thicker so less likely to break open and give you the best death ever.
 
how'd that get in there? this is why you should leave your hair down at the airport
 
I used to like Juan,

Until he turned into a cokehead..
 
Just imagine how much coke Tito Ortiz could smuggle in with his gigantic head

titowah3lk.jpg
 
