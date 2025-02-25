Man smuggles 10k worth of coke inside toupee that would fool 99% of Sherdoggers

Rhood
The 40-year-old suspect from Pereira attempted to board a flight from Cartagena to Amsterdam in the Netherlands on Thursday when he was stopped by anti-narcotics police, according to a video shared on X by the Colombian National Police.
The footage showed an officer cutting through what appeared to be the man’s hair and scalp with a pair of scissors, eventually peeling back the wig and revealing a stockpile of drugs.
Smuggler caught trying to sneak $10,000 in cocaine onto plane under his wig
Hair-raising footage captured Colombian cops exposing a drug smuggler who had hidden $10,000 worth of cocaine under a wig glued to his head.
