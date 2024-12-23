Meanwhile in Sweden part 2

"Three men, one in their 50s and two in their 30s, were having dinner when they suddenly disagreed over a caper in the food.- The older man absolutely wanted the caper and threatened to shoot whoever ate it, says Anders Holm, commander at police region Mitt.One of the younger ones still chose to eat the caper, whereupon the older man retrieved his hunting weapon.- He simply shot him with his rifle, but in the foot so it is not life-threatening, says Anders Holm."Who here hasn't shot a friend in the foot over food? I mean...Here is a photo of some Swedish cats