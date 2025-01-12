  • Xenforo Cloud upgraded our forum to XenForo version 2.3.4. This update has created styling issues to our current templates, this is just a temporary look. We will continue to work on clearing up these issues for the next few days and restore the site to its more familiar look, but please report any other issues you may experience so we can look into. Thanks for your patience and understanding.

Meanwhile in Sveden part 5

So Sveden has won worst dish in the world, and no you know nothings its not surströmming its...
Blodpalt!
"The website Tasteatlas has named the hundred worst dishes in the world. The site is a travel site with a focus on food, where it guides curious tourists through local specialties, offers tips on recipes from different countries and names the best restaurants, food regions and the very best dishes. And the worst."
And the winner is:

"Blodpalt is essentially palt, a dumpling made from barley or rye flour and (but not always) grated raw potatoes, with blood addedto the dough, which makes it a more nutritious meal that was often eaten during the dark and long winter."

60af9d233aa19e2ce21e195862fd03f3.jpg



and here is a picture of a Swedish cat

iu
 
Thev food critic of that website has obviously never had the toast sandwich. Even that bloody pile of goop looks to have more flavor that the pride of British cuisine
IMG_8397.jpg
 
I'd eat that. People are fussy cunts about food these days. I think they think it makes them look sophisticated rather than like a toddler. I blame Gordon Ramsey.
 
I'd feed the cat Blodpalt and eat cat after
 
When famished, I could eat, bro
 
Is that two pieces of bread, which filling is... another piece of bread?
 
