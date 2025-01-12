Meanwhile in Sveden part 5

So Sveden has won worst dish in the world, and no you know nothings its not surströmming its...Blodpalt!"The website Tasteatlas has named the hundred worst dishes in the world. The site is a travel site with a focus on food, where it guides curious tourists through local specialties, offers tips on recipes from different countries and names the best restaurants, food regions and the very best dishes. And the worst."And the winner is:"Blodpalt is essentially palt, a dumpling made from barley or rye flour and (but not always) grated raw potatoes, with blood addedto the dough, which makes it a more nutritious meal that was often eaten during the dark and long winter."and here is a picture of a Swedish cat