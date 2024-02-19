McGregor Contract Expiration

Anyone know when McGregor's contract expires?

Does Dana release McGregor from his contract if McGregor is absolute he's ready to move on from combat involving leg kicks? Seems possible enough.

Odds for McGregor fighting Pacquiao in the Middle East within the next 12 months?
 
If Dana isn't willing to let Conor fight he need to release him from his contract. Simple.

His non-answers to the questions about Conor at the press confrence were pathetic.,
 
Conor is a 35 year old drug addict that's had a shitload of plastic surgery, new teeth, and is on more juice than a monkey with a broken jaw...

When are we going to let this go? Conor has...
 
Buff said:
Conor is a 35 year old drug addict that's had a shitload of plastic surgery, new teeth, and is on more juice than a monkey with a broken jaw...

When are we going to let this go? Conor has...
He wants Topuria


In Spain


Isnt he fucking awsome?
 
