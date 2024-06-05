Max really needs to stay at LW

Dana's Conscience said: I think he has the potential to melt Islam a bit in the later rounds Click to expand...

After 2 straight 1 punch KOs I'd rather he takes the fight now while trusting in his power the way he is and before he goes back down and potentially loses it with another FW cut.The idea of letting him melt #2 Justin the way he did and just completely pretend it never happened would be dumb. He should only go back to FW if he's guaranteed Ilia and then the Islam/Arman winner if he wins and can try and be a simultaneous triple champ of BMF, FW, and LW.