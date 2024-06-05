Max really needs to stay at LW

Dana's Conscience
Green Belt
@Green
- Joined
- Jun 26, 2023
- Messages
- 1,209
- Reaction score
- 2,416
And here are the reasons
1. He looked better there than he has at FW of late
2. Health/career longevity. No more killer weight cuts.
3. Top of LW is starting to thin out a bit and he'd be a fresh figure
4. He could beat Islam. I almost like that fight for him more than Topuria.
1. He looked better there than he has at FW of late
2. Health/career longevity. No more killer weight cuts.
3. Top of LW is starting to thin out a bit and he'd be a fresh figure
4. He could beat Islam. I almost like that fight for him more than Topuria.