Max really needs to stay at LW

And here are the reasons

1. He looked better there than he has at FW of late
2. Health/career longevity. No more killer weight cuts.
3. Top of LW is starting to thin out a bit and he'd be a fresh figure
4. He could beat Islam. I almost like that fight for him more than Topuria.
 
I want him to stay at LW because he's the one guy I trust to simply stand with Islam at all costs and actually try and force a standup fight for as long as the fight lasts.

These BBs and grapplers think it's no big deal if they end up having to grapple with Islam.
 
I think he has the potential to melt Islam a bit in the later rounds
 
After 2 straight 1 punch KOs I'd rather he takes the fight now while trusting in his power the way he is and before he goes back down and potentially loses it with another FW cut.

The idea of letting him melt #2 Justin the way he did and just completely pretend it never happened would be dumb. He should only go back to FW if he's guaranteed Ilia and then the Islam/Arman winner if he wins and can try and be a simultaneous triple champ of BMF, FW, and LW.
 
