Max was foolish for coming back to FW

Koro_11

Koro_11

Yellow Card
Yellow Card
Joined
Aug 17, 2006
Messages
21,358
Reaction score
22,064
I never understood why he wanted this fight, he has moved up to 155, had success and re ignited his career with a memorable win over an iconic LW.

He could have angled for the Makhachev fight, McGregor rematch or at least an Oliveira rematch who he has a win over, all very high profile fights with a lot of potential upside.

Instead he goes back down to FW to challenge a guy who was in many ways similar to the guy who already beat him 3 times... in fact he had just knocked that guy out. Yeah, basically a younger version of Volk with KO power, what could go wrong?

Now he's nowhere... is anyone excited to see him go back to knocking off FW contenders like Yair and Arnold Allen?

At LW there was a lot of potential and fresh matchups, Islam might be vacating the division anyway... now all those opportunities are gone.

Recapturing the FW title would have been impressive, but then we would be looking at Max vs Volk 4, I just saw no happy endings here at all. Fortunately Ilia won and the division can kinda move on, but I would have liked to see Max spice up 155 a bit.
 
Max is a legend and can fight whoever he wants. Also has the BMF title which is meh for Sherbros but guarantees him a main event. He just needs to be away for 6 months to a year and all is well. A move up like he says should be good, have fun and proper fights. Can't wait for his return.
 
I agree. I think the proper bulk up to 155 then cutting to 145 the same year was a very bad idea. Max didn't look amazing in there. Slow feet and very slow reactions. He gets tagged often but he was only there to be hit.

Oh well. Tis life
 
Max was the fw king before volk took that from him.
Of course he would have thought he could have beaten topuria.
It wasn’t foolish at all. He just got unlucky taking a chance he thought he could have won.
What’s so hard to understand about that??
 
Not necessarily. It was probably better to take this shot in the long run cuz the LW title shot is still within his potential grasp, while his likelihood of a FW title win was only going to get worse and worse and probably disappear forever if he didn't take it now.

I mean, Islam vs Arman isn't going to happen until early next year. Holloway has plenty of time to rest and plug himself back into LW, and what kind of division will he find himself in at that point? Against the winner of Charles-Chandler probably, cuz there'd be nearly no one else. Justin probably won't have fought by then and Max should still be in front of him momentum wise. Same goes with Dustin. Worst I could see is him fighting Hooker.
 
