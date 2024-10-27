Max was foolish for coming back to FW

I never understood why he wanted this fight, he has moved up to 155, had success and re ignited his career with a memorable win over an iconic LW.



He could have angled for the Makhachev fight, McGregor rematch or at least an Oliveira rematch who he has a win over, all very high profile fights with a lot of potential upside.



Instead he goes back down to FW to challenge a guy who was in many ways similar to the guy who already beat him 3 times... in fact he had just knocked that guy out. Yeah, basically a younger version of Volk with KO power, what could go wrong?



Now he's nowhere... is anyone excited to see him go back to knocking off FW contenders like Yair and Arnold Allen?



At LW there was a lot of potential and fresh matchups, Islam might be vacating the division anyway... now all those opportunities are gone.



Recapturing the FW title would have been impressive, but then we would be looking at Max vs Volk 4, I just saw no happy endings here at all. Fortunately Ilia won and the division can kinda move on, but I would have liked to see Max spice up 155 a bit.