Who is Topuria’s LW opponent?

Many unanswered questions with this jump. Has he been putting on weight since his last fight? If he’s just starting and needs more time, maybe they’re going to pit him against Islam at the end of Ramadan.

Islam’s manager has said they want Topuria to prove himself before fighting for the belt. To me that sounds like the UFC has already pressured Islam’s side and they don’t want to take it right away because Topuria hasn’t proved himself at LW.

Are they waiting for the winner of Paddy/Chandler? Maybe the winner of Dan/Gaethje?

Dustin seems open but I feel like that’s risky for the UFC to lose out on the potential Islam fight. Who knows, maybe the UFC wants to “punish” Topuria for giving up the featherweight strap.
 
its probably dustin

UFC probably told Ilia he needs to stay at FW, or vacate if he wants to go after the LW strap right now.

For most fighters it is very stupid to pull something like this because title fights pay ALOT more than non title fights. He can afford to make this gamble because he's already rich.
 
humdizzle said:
its probably dustin

UFC probably told Ilia he needs to stay at FW, or vacate if he wants to go after the LW strap right now.

For most fighters it is very stupid to pull something like this because title fights pay ALOT more than non title fights. He can afford to make this gamble because he's already rich.
Dustin said he wants to fight Legends only, does this qualify? Seems like a gate keeper role but I don’t really think Dustin has the ego to look down on it that way.
 
Personally I hope it's Oliveira. Topuria vs Oliveira would be absolute fireworks
 
gentel said:
Personally I hope it's Oliveira. Topuria vs Oliveira would be absolute fireworks
I think this makes the most sense. It’s an exciting fight and if UFC really wants to push Ilia’s chance at the title fight they’ll lean towards this since Charles has been dropped repeatedly. Arman might still be in time out and maybe too risky of a fight.
 
