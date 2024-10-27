Max Holloway's Future**

Firstly, I don't think Max is finished, nor do I think he'll spiral downward like Tony did. It was a loss, but he's dealt with several before and can very well overcome this one too.That said, in his post-fight interview, he mentioned considering a return to lightweight, and I believe that’s the right path. In fact, it should have been from the start. I think that the fight against Topuria was a massive misstep in his career.How does someone defeat a highly-ranked fighter like Gaethje in such spectacular fashion, only to then throw away all that muscle-building work and achievement to aim for a belt in a division where—guess what—he's already been the champion? Instead of pursuing an unprecedented lightweight title, he opts to drop down and fight for a belt he’s already held. This, rather than taking one step closer to a potential fight with Islam.He was, and still is, a great challenge for Makhachev, and now, after this major error, he should get back on track, move up to lightweight, and pick up where he left off.Of course, that’s after a well-deserved break...