**Max Holloway's Future**

Firstly, I don't think Max is finished, nor do I think he'll spiral downward like Tony did. It was a loss, but he's dealt with several before and can very well overcome this one too.

That said, in his post-fight interview, he mentioned considering a return to lightweight, and I believe that’s the right path. In fact, it should have been from the start. I think that the fight against Topuria was a massive misstep in his career.

How does someone defeat a highly-ranked fighter like Gaethje in such spectacular fashion, only to then throw away all that muscle-building work and achievement to aim for a belt in a division where—guess what—he's already been the champion? Instead of pursuing an unprecedented lightweight title, he opts to drop down and fight for a belt he’s already held. This, rather than taking one step closer to a potential fight with Islam.

He was, and still is, a great challenge for Makhachev, and now, after this major error, he should get back on track, move up to lightweight, and pick up where he left off.

Of course, that’s after a well-deserved break...


1000048913.jpg
 
The man tries to get his title back by wiping out the rest of the division...and it was a misstep.
Guy fights Gaethje....oh he's gonna get killed...this is a misstep.

The guy dared to regain his title, and came up short.
He won the first 2 rounds, and got hit with a few beautiful shots by a very technical striker.

As Max would say...it is what it is.
 
I just looked it up and Max's first fight was in 2012 against, funnily enough, Dustin Poirier back when no one knew who either of them were. 12 years of pro fighting is a lot, even if you start young it takes a toll on your body and these guys can't be expected to keep going forever. We know he can still fight but it's also about intelligent decision making for long term health.
 
Max has more purpose to fight a few big fights at 155 and retire after.

Max vs Chandler
Max vs Hooker
Max vs St. Denis
Max vs Tsarukyan
Max vs Gamrot
 
I'm glad he is moving up to 155. Dustin is pretty much retired, he already beat Gaethje and I know it was way back but he has a win over Charles.
If Max retains his durability, hopefully, I can see him beating up a lot of the new blood at LW.
 
I thought he did as well, but it doesn't matter. Ilia was the better man. Max had his moments but speed kills, and power brings it up a notch.

I will say, I hate how people invoke scorecards to validate a perspective as if it's something we shouldn't question when we all usually agree that these guys are so inept that it makes some think they're corrupt. Funny.
 
I think that the fight against Topuria was a massive misstep in his career.

I'll try and find the source but remember Max saying he'd prefer to stay at LW but Dana wanted him to take this fight

Still Max's decision but might help explain why
 
I thought he did as well, but it doesn't matter. Ilia was the better man. Max had his moments but speed kills, and power brings it up a notch.

Evoke*
 
Last edited:
The man tries to get his title back by wiping out the rest of the division...and it was a misstep.
Guy fights Gaethje....oh he's gonna get killed...this is a misstep.

The guy dared to regain his title, and came up short.
He won the first 2 rounds, and got hit with a few beautiful shots by a very technical striker.

Who also hits like a truck!
 
Truth
You look good until you don't against fighters like that.
So I would not read to much into it. Just takes one wrong decision to not win the fight sometimes.
Just hope we can see him at LW for a couple of more great fights before he retires.
 
You look good until you don't against fighters like that.
So I would not read to much into it. Just takes one wrong decision to not win the fight sometimes.
As the famous saying goes...

Shit happens sir.
 
If max retired it would be good for his health.... he's still a young man

he has nothing left to prove
 
