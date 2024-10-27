Max Holloway's Future**

AMAZINGUFC
Firstly, I don't think Max is finished, nor do I think he'll spiral downward like Tony did. It was a loss, but he's dealt with several before and can very well overcome this one too.
That said, in his post-fight interview, he mentioned considering a return to lightweight, and I believe that’s the right path. In fact, it should have been from the start. I think that the fight against Topuria was a massive misstep in his career.
How does someone defeat a highly-ranked fighter like Gaethje in such spectacular fashion, only to then throw away all that muscle-building work and achievement to aim for a belt in a division where—guess what—he's already been the champion? Instead of pursuing an unprecedented lightweight title, he opts to drop down and fight for a belt he’s already held. This, rather than taking one step closer to a potential fight with Islam.
He was, and still is, a great challenge for Makhachev, and now, after this major error, he should get back on track, move up to lightweight, and pick up where he left off.
Of course, that’s after a well-deserved break...
