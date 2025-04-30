Are we really waiting until UFC 315 to know the main event for UFC 317???

This situation is insane to me. The rumor is obviously that Islam Makhachev might move to welterweight if JDM beats Belal, and in that scenario he would vacate the 155 title and we would see Topuria vs Oliveira for the vacant lightweight belt. But that means by definition that Islam has yet to sign a bout agreement to fight Topuria @ UFC 317.

This just seems crazy to me. What if Belal wins and Islam changes his mind, and doesn't agree to fight Topuria @ UFC 317? You can't strip him. He has every right to sit out and fight later this year. So does that mean we could see Topuria vs Oliveira for the interim lightweight title @ UFC 317??

I've just never seen this before where an event that is 2 months away has to wait another 2 weeks to know the main event, because one of the champions might leave the division or might defend his belt, he's just not sure yet?
 
What's the excuse for Jones not fighting on 317? He dismantled stipe, took no damage and still fucking about?
 
Shano123 said:
What's the excuse for Jones not fighting on 317? He dismantled stipe, took no damage and still fucking about?
Click to expand...
Jones is too busy practicing his ducking skills and turning gay after midnight.
 
