Do we really need to see Dustin vs Max 3?

I just don’t like this fight…especially as Dustin’s last bout. How many times do we need to see him fight Max? How many losses does Max want to Dustin?
I just feel like there are better matches for both at Lightweight and that Dustin beating Max again wouldn’t be a real achievement, especially a Beltess coming off of a KO loss Max.
