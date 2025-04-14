Do we really need to see Dustin vs Max 3?

FilipEmoFights

FilipEmoFights

Darthpublican
I just don’t like this fight…especially as Dustin’s last bout. How many times do we need to see him fight Max? How many losses does Max want to Dustin?
I just feel like there are better matches for both at Lightweight and that Dustin beating Max again wouldn’t be a real achievement, especially a Beltess coming off of a KO loss Max.
 
Honestly, no.

But UFC is dying, okay?
 
I wouldn't mind it, but why on earth would Dustin take it when he is already 2-0. He is 1-1 with Justin so that fight makes sense, otherwise he should be aiming for which ever one between Olivera or Topuria doesn't get the title shot.
 
Doesn't make much sense to me. Perhaps Dustin is confident he's a better fighter than Max and knows he can beat him a 3rd time?
 
It’s going to be an entertaining but I agree. I want them both in a fresh matchup
 
I’ll watch but there are more fun fights for both guys.
 
There is enough intrigue considering how different Max looked when he actually had time to bulk up to 155 for UFC 300.
This being Dustin last fight make me okay for once about the lightweight top 5 logjam.
 
I think the fight is bad matchmaking since dustin gains nothing from it other than retiring with a BMF belt if he wins and I don't think anyone really cares about that belt. He's already 2-0 over max, a better fight is dustin vs ilia or dustin vs gaethje 3
 
agreed and do max/charles
 
I'd prefer Justin-Dustin 3 to settle the rivalry with possible double retirement

But although Max is 0-2 I actually think he beats Dustin these days, he gave Topuria two hard rounds before Topuria found the finish. With a proper bulk to 155, being a bit younger and having improved his boxing a lot, I see him winning
 
