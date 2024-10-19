Kowboy On Sherdog
Once Upon a Time in The UFC
Max Holloway thinks that Alex Pereira has got the 2024 Fighter of the Year award "in the bag already"
"I don't know if I could [win fighter of the year]. The way Alex took fights, the fastest guy to get three title defenses.
That's a hard man to beat... I think Alex Pereira got… pic.twitter.com/PHEXHCxlz7
— Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) October 18, 2024
Despite having an upcoming title shot, Max Holloway believes Alex Pereira has already beaten him in the race for the UFC “Fighter of the Year.”
Holloway was removed from the featherweight title picture despite having beaten Arnold Allen and Chan Sung Jung in 2023. However, the former featherweight champ abruptly changed his trajectory with an iconic BMF title win over Justin Gaethje at lightweight at UFC 300 this past April. Holloway is now set to challenge Ilia Topuria for the featherweight title at UFC 308 on Oct. 26 at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.
If he upsets “El Matador,” Holloway will arguably have a claim for UFC FOTY status. However, Holloway believes light heavyweight champion Pereira has already surpassed him in that race, regardless of the outcome of his bout against Topuria.
UFC 308: Topuria vs. Holloway Saturday at 2 PM ET on ESPN+. Order Now!
“I mean I don’t know, man. I don’t know that I would do that,” Holloway recently told Kevin Iole. “The way Alex took fights. I mean, the fastest guy to defend his title, right, with three title defenses. That’s a hard man to beat. I mean every time I’m in the talks for it, somebody’s having a crazy ass year. I think Alex Pereira has got that win in the bag already.”
Pereira won the title with a knockout win over Jiri Prochazka at UFC 295 in November 2023. He has since defended his title three times this year within 175 days. Meanwhile, “Blessed” is on a three-fight winning streak that includes two finishes.Topuria will be defending his title for the first time after winning it with a knockout against Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 298 this past February.
