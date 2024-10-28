max got greedy and tried to get a ko like justin

clownkiller
White Belt
@White
- Joined
- Sep 13, 2022
- Messages
- 126
- Reaction score
- 135
Never in my life, I've felt depressed about someone losing a match or a fight...but fuck man, watching one of my fav fighters Max Holloway
loosing broke my heart I'm sure if he fights Ilia again, he can beat the shit out of him, Justin Ko made him greedy in the ilia fight.
He did not respected ilias power and got KOed
loosing broke my heart I'm sure if he fights Ilia again, he can beat the shit out of him, Justin Ko made him greedy in the ilia fight.
He did not respected ilias power and got KOed