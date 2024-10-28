max got greedy and tried to get a ko like justin

He was using teep kicks and jabbing as he should have. His game plan was working until he got backed towards cage and ilia threw the left he didn’t see. Give props to ilia he has very fast hands and power to boot. Max was ahead on the strikes landed count heading into round 3. But with ilia you can’t make a mistake it doesn’t matter who you are. Max has one of the best chins in the game and took a few of those punches and ate them. Not many guys can do that without being dropped. Eventually that left caught him when he wa any the fence. Ilia is really good at that backing guys up to fence and then using his hand speed and combos to flatten them. I don’t see anyone at fw beating him any time soon the guy is probably going to go on a long run until the next young guy with speed athleticism and power who has a flawless style will come up in a couple years. Unfortunately in mma that is how it works.