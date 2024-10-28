max got greedy and tried to get a ko like justin

clownkiller

Sep 13, 2022
Never in my life, I've felt depressed about someone losing a match or a fight...but fuck man, watching one of my fav fighters Max Holloway
loosing broke my heart I'm sure if he fights Ilia again, he can beat the shit out of him, Justin Ko made him greedy in the ilia fight.

He did not respected ilias power and got KOed
 
tenor.gif
 
I think his gameplan was working until it wasn’t. I think his strategy was to strike his way towards a decision.
 
He was using teep kicks and jabbing as he should have. His game plan was working until he got backed towards cage and ilia threw the left he didn’t see. Give props to ilia he has very fast hands and power to boot. Max was ahead on the strikes landed count heading into round 3. But with ilia you can’t make a mistake it doesn’t matter who you are. Max has one of the best chins in the game and took a few of those punches and ate them. Not many guys can do that without being dropped. Eventually that left caught him when he wa any the fence. Ilia is really good at that backing guys up to fence and then using his hand speed and combos to flatten them. I don’t see anyone at fw beating him any time soon the guy is probably going to go on a long run until the next young guy with speed athleticism and power who has a flawless style will come up in a couple years. Unfortunately in mma that is how it works.
 
Yeah, Ilia was/is just better than Max. Max will run away to 155. Volk and now Ilia beat him 9 out of 10 times. With them ruling the roost, new up and comers, and the knowledge that he can no longer rely on his chin to guarantee not being KO/TKO'd...there is no point in him staying. He'll get slaughtered at 155. Justin is pissed and wants revenge. Poirier beats him 9 out of 10 times. There are beasts at 155. Look for Max to never get a legit win again.
 
