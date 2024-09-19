Max by decision

OldFashion
The Facts are:
1, Topuria had 5 rounds to ko 40 year old Josh Emmett, whose chin had already been cracked years ago by Stephens, and couldn't manage to do so
2. He ko'd a 35 year old Volk who got brutally ko'd 3 months before at a higher weight class and then cut back down way too early with a depleted chin.
3. Both Gaethje and Porier have more power than Topuria. They couldn't KO Max.
4. Max has the height and reach advantage over him and the more proven gas tank.
People are way too confident that Topuria will just ko Max lol. They already talk about him like he's this proven world beater. Before he beat "No Country For Old Chin" Volk his best win was a 5 round decision over an old Josh Emmett.
If he doesn't manage to ko Max early, Max will take over and drown Topuria turning him into a crotch sniffer. Thankfully Max has excellent takedown defense and will get the dicision win.
The best is blessed
