Max by decision

You can't take rounds off against Max and you can't blow your wad early in the fight either. But Emmett is a legit KO in his own right. That demands a different kind of respect than what Max does. Hell of a performance against Gathje, but that fight inarguably looks way different if Justin's nose wasn't broken for 4+ rounds of it. Talking about Emmett and Volk getting old and their chins getting cracked as if Max won't fit that exact same description if/when Ilia takes his soul. A lot of hypocrisy and poor reasoning in your argument. Not to mention the Georgian wrestling...Poirier doesn't have it and Gaethje refuses to use it. No disrespect to any of them. All these guys are legends, but Ilia is a problem. Love him or hate him, he's here and he's retiring your most beloved fighters.