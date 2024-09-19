Max by decision

The Facts are:

1, Topuria had 5 rounds to ko 40 year old Josh Emmett, whose chin had already been cracked years ago by Stephens, and couldn't manage to do so
2. He ko'd a 35 year old Volk who got brutally ko'd 3 months before at a higher weight class and then cut back down way too early with a depleted chin.
3. Both Gaethje and Porier have more power than Topuria. They couldn't KO Max.
4. Max has the height and reach advantage over him and the more proven gas tank.

People are way too confident that Topuria will just ko Max lol. They already talk about him like he's this proven world beater. Before he beat "No Country For Old Chin" Volk his best win was a 5 round decision over an old Josh Emmett.
If he doesn't manage to ko Max early, Max will take over and drown Topuria turning him into a crotch sniffer. Thankfully Max has excellent takedown defense and will get the dicision win.

The best is blessed

Topuria will beat Max by decision. I love Max but it’s a very similar matchup to Volk.
 
I hope so.
War Max.
I do like Topuria as well, I don't get the hate.
It's good he isn't bland champion.
I like his confidence.
I can see him being a bit annoying but I personally don't mind.
 
You can't take rounds off against Max and you can't blow your wad early in the fight either. But Emmett is a legit KO in his own right. That demands a different kind of respect than what Max does. Hell of a performance against Gathje, but that fight inarguably looks way different if Justin's nose wasn't broken for 4+ rounds of it. Talking about Emmett and Volk getting old and their chins getting cracked as if Max won't fit that exact same description if/when Ilia takes his soul. A lot of hypocrisy and poor reasoning in your argument. Not to mention the Georgian wrestling...Poirier doesn't have it and Gaethje refuses to use it. No disrespect to any of them. All these guys are legends, but Ilia is a problem. Love him or hate him, he's here and he's retiring your most beloved fighters.
 
