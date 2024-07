Matches to make after Namajunas vs Cortez

GibsterMMA said: Rose Namajunas vs Maycee Barber (reschedule)

Tracy Cortez vs Maverick/Barbosa winner

Muslim Salikhov vs Niko Price

Santiago Ponzinibbio vs Tim Means

Jean Silva vs Sodiq Yusuff (145)

Drew Dober vs Mike Davis (reschedule)

Gabriel Bonfim vs Puna Soriano

Ange Loosa vs Jeremiah Wells

Julian Erosa vs Andre Fili

Christian Rodriguez vs Billy Quarantillo

Abdul Razak Alhassan vs Dusko Todorovic

Cody Brundage CUT

Charles Johnson vs Matheus Nicolau

Joshua Van vs Sumudaerji

Jasmine Jasudavicius vs Viviane Araujo (rebook)

Fatima Kline vs Diana Belbita (115)

Montel Jackson vs Rob Font

Da’Mon Blackshear vs Kyung Ho Kang

Luana Santos vs O’Neill/Bleda winner

Mariya Agapova CUT

Andre Petroski vs Bruno Silva

Josh Fremd vs Cesar Almeida

Evan Elder vs MarQuel Mederos

Darrius Flowers CUT

Ponz vs means should be a retirement fight for both and the Niko fight seems cool but pointless, match Salikhov up with bigger fish and watch him fry.Montel Jackson vs Rob Font is a genius match up though. Takes serious knowledge to crank this out so quick, props.