Matches to make after Moicano vs Saint-Denis

Moicano vs Dan Hooker - Give him Hooker. He needs to fight up and it's the fight that makes the more sense

BSD vs Esteban Ribovics - He needs to recover for a few months and join a real camp because his corner was a catastrophe. BSD's value is that he is a warrior and brings the fight. Let's match him with another crazy striker who will let him time to be more well rounded



Imavov vs Adesanya - Imavov thinks he is an elite striker, a sniper. Let's see what he can do in front of a potentially better striker. On top of that, he needs opponents with name value before having a title shot

Brandon Allen vs Dolidze - Both lost to Imavov mainly with a gameplan that failed them



Gomis vs Bryce Mitchell - Huge win for Gomis, who is still a bit boring. He needs a guy going forward to make a good fight. I don't want two counter-skikers. Mitchell needs to defend his ranking

Brito vs Youssef Zalal - I like Brito and want to see him face another young hungry fighter like Zalal. Both are good fighters who rely on striking first but have to show they can adapt when the opponent is good. BTW I think he won



Battle vs Elizeu Zaleski - The fight didn't really look good and I am not sure Jousset is elite. He needs a known fighter before thinking about the top 15. You should not fight a ranked opponent by beating Jousset or Loosa. Given his experience, Elizeu is a good test

Jousset vs Sam Patterson - They are both 2-1 in the UFC and have beaten Kiefer Crosbie but I am not sure Crosbie should be in the UFC. Jousset has to show an identity, find a way to use his judo and raise his hands



Charriere vs Charles Jourdain - Mister 100% bonus in the UFC could fight Jourdain in an action-packed French-speakers' fight

Miranda vs Austin Bashi - BJJ vs wrestling and he needs to fight a DWCS type of guy



Ziam vs Jalin Turner - Ziam has won 4 fights in a row and could be considered to fight a ranked opponent. An alternative will be a Bahamondes, Zellhuber, and Ribovics type of contender but Frevola was ranked until recently

Frevola vs Claudio Puelles - 2 KOs in a row, he should take some time and face a grappler next. Puelles also lost to Ziam in a much closer fight



Cutelaba vs Sy - I want to know what Sy is worth and Ion has like 15+ UFC fights. Ion has to show more to stop fighting newcomers

Erslan vs Kevin Christian (DWCS)

Jung - Cut - 3 losses in a row, he will better be a big fish in a small pound than stay in the UFC



Klein vs Bobby Green - A known fighter can bring him to fight for a ranking

Roosevelt Roberts vs Salt Kid (DWCS) - He has to fight for his UFC spot as he is 0-2 in the UFC since he's back

Lapilus vs Brad Katona

Vince Morales vs Elijah Smith (DWCS)

Barez vs Felipe dos Santos - Banger

Altamirano vs Raposo - Loser loses his UFC spot

Ailin Perez vs Julia Avila

Zhelezniyakova vs Nora Cornolle

Cavalcanti vs De Randamie

Duncan vs Charlie Campbell

Oki vs Hassan Zada (DWCS) to prove he is worth something on the ground