Matches to make after Pereira vs Ankalaev

Djorden Santos vs. Nick Klein - Both lost their UFC debuts. Rebound fight

Ozzy Diaz vs. Aliaskhab Khizriev - Both coming off UFC wins. Let's see who makes it two straight.

Francis Marshall vs. Jack Jenkins - Rebound fight for both men. Marshall got robbed IMO.

Mairon Santos vs. Danny Silva - Both men are 2-0 in UFC. Let's see who goes 3-0.

Alex Morono - Cut - 3 fight losing streak. I don't see another coming his way.

Carlos Leal vs. Sam Patterson - Both men coming off knockout wins.

Armen Petrosyan - Cut - 3 fight losing streak.

Brunno Ferreira vs. César Almeida - Both coming off finishes. Think this is a good next step.

Rei Tsuruya vs. Clayton Carpenter - Rebound fight for both men.

Joshua Van vs. Ramazan Temirov - Winner of this gets a top ten opponent.

King Green vs. Drakkar Klose - Rebound fight for both men.

Mauricio Ruffy vs. Beniel Dariush - Great win for Ruffy and a solid call out. I'd like to see this.

Iasmin Lucindo vs. Amanda Ribas - Good rebound fight for both women.

Amanda Lemos vs. Tatiana Suarez - Good win for Lemos. I like this as her next step.

Jalin Turner vs. Rafael Fiziev - Both men coming off losses. I think this is a good next step for the two.

Ignacio Bahamondes vs. Grant Dawson - Good win for Bahamondes. I like this as his next bout.

Justin Gaethje vs. Dustin Poirier III - I know Dustin wants one last fight. I think this is a perfect send off. Otherwise rebook Hooker.

Magomed Ankalaev vs. Alex Pereira II - Close fight. Personally felt Alex nicked it. Happy to run this back