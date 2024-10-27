Where are they going to put all these people? Our prisons and jails don't have that kind of room. Are they going to be building concentration camps around the country?

Who is going to be rounding all these people up? Are local law enforcement going to be used, do they even have the man power to do that? If not, is the military going to be used?

Who gets to decide who gets arrested and put into a camp pending deportation? What happens to their children that are natural born US citizens?

Who pays for this kind of operation? The tax payers? Wouldn't the cost of something like this be massive, likely exceeding the tax burden these people supposedly cause the country?

And finally, what happens to the businesses relying to the labor these people are providing? Are all these construction companies and farmers that utilize immigrants the most going to grind to a halt?

Trump's campaign as pretty much solely been on immigration and how he will be doing mass deportations if he becomes president. What I don't get is why no one is pressing him on how exactly this would happen and what it would look like. Off the top of my head I can think of two times where Trump or Vance were directly asked what it would look like and the logistics behind it, they danced around the question and didn't answer it.I think the number Trump likes to claim is 20+ million illegal immigrants have come into the country recently. So how exactly would this work?I personally think Trump has no intention of actually going this, and it's purely to campaign on. If he wins I think they will do some small deportation initiative of people that were likely already in the system/prisons scheduled for deportation and proclaim it as a victory. Or any plans will get shot down in congress and he will proclaim that he is being held back.