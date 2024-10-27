Elections Mass Deportation: What would it look like and the effect it would have?

NickNick

NickNick

Red Belt
@red
Joined
Jan 15, 2007
Messages
7,823
Reaction score
3,389
Trump's campaign as pretty much solely been on immigration and how he will be doing mass deportations if he becomes president. What I don't get is why no one is pressing him on how exactly this would happen and what it would look like. Off the top of my head I can think of two times where Trump or Vance were directly asked what it would look like and the logistics behind it, they danced around the question and didn't answer it.

I think the number Trump likes to claim is 20+ million illegal immigrants have come into the country recently. So how exactly would this work?
  • Where are they going to put all these people? Our prisons and jails don't have that kind of room. Are they going to be building concentration camps around the country?
  • Who is going to be rounding all these people up? Are local law enforcement going to be used, do they even have the man power to do that? If not, is the military going to be used?
  • Who gets to decide who gets arrested and put into a camp pending deportation? What happens to their children that are natural born US citizens?
  • Who pays for this kind of operation? The tax payers? Wouldn't the cost of something like this be massive, likely exceeding the tax burden these people supposedly cause the country?
  • And finally, what happens to the businesses relying to the labor these people are providing? Are all these construction companies and farmers that utilize immigrants the most going to grind to a halt?
I personally think Trump has no intention of actually going this, and it's purely to campaign on. If he wins I think they will do some small deportation initiative of people that were likely already in the system/prisons scheduled for deportation and proclaim it as a victory. Or any plans will get shot down in congress and he will proclaim that he is being held back.
 
Not sure what you mean by "nobody's pressed them on how this would happen". MSNBC or David Packman might not have covered it, but it has been answered multiple times. Job 1 is to stop the flow in the first place so you don't deport people just for them to come right back in, then you start deporting people who've committed crimes, then you remove the incentives to come here by removing taxpayer funded programs for them and make it more difficult to employ them. They haven't mentioned this part, but adding a tax on remittances would also chip away at the incentives to come here illegally, and if they still do, at least the country is taking in money from having them rather than it costing taxpayers.



 
nostradumbass said:
Not sure what you mean by "nobody's pressed them on how this would happen". MSNBC or David Packman might not have covered it, but it has been answered multiple times. Job 1 is to stop the flow in the first place so you don't deport people just for them to come right back in, then you start deporting people who've committed crimes, then you remove the incentives to come here by removing taxpayer funded programs for them and make it more difficult to employ them. They haven't mentioned this part, but adding a tax on remittances would also chip away at the incentives to come here illegally, and if they still do, at least the country is taking in money from having them rather than it costing taxpayers.



Click to expand...


Out of the solutions both your paragraph and Vance give, only one actually deports people already here. "Deport the ones that have committed crimes" is feasible because it assumes that police already have them in custody.

But removing employment opportunities and taxing remittances isn't deporting them. It's making life miserable for them in the hopes that they'll leave on their own.

The vast, vast, majority of the undocumented are not in police custody and are not committing crimes so you'd have to go and hunt them down. This would obviously be extremely costly and would run into all sorts of legal, civil liberties issues. Vance knows this so of course he glosses over it with "work your way down from there."
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

LeonardoBjj
Social US expels more than 100 Chinese migrants in rare mass deportation
Replies
12
Views
673
evansusmc2
evansusmc2
Aegon Spengler
Opinion What would a “fair life” look like?
2 3 4
Replies
65
Views
1K
I Am Legion
I Am Legion

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,250,797
Messages
56,411,745
Members
175,206
Latest member
thegooplord

Share this page

Back
Top