The White House is facing backlash after sharing a video on social media captioned as an ASMR clip, with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents chaining undocumented migrants before a deportation flight.
The clip, shared Tuesday, prompted a mixed response from social media users, lawmakers and those advocating for immigration reform, with many saying that while they supported efforts to remove illegal immigrants, the issue was not a joke and immigrants should not be dehumanized.
"Putting people in chains and making memes out of this cruel treatment is particularly inhumane and imposes additional psychological trauma," Amy Fischer, director of the Refugee and Migrant Rights Program at Amnesty International USA, told Newsweek.
Newsweek contacted the White House and ICE for comment via email Wednesday morning.
The White House post simply read: "ASMR: Illegal Alien Deportation Flight", likening the video to the trend that is short for Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response. Content creators on YouTube and TikTokmake videos designed to give audiences a tingling feeling as they hear sounds like tapping, light scratching, crinkling paper or soft whispering.
The framing of the post appeared to cause some discomfort, even among those supportive of the Trump administration's mass deportation efforts, with replies accusing the White House of dehumanizing immigrants, being "cruel" and "petty," and lacking class in its publicity of immigration enforcement.
Others, however, said they loved the sounds in the clip, as they were signs the administration was delivering on its promises to remove illegal immigrants.
Seeing deportees in chains was also new to some, but this has been common practice for some time, according to Amnesty International.
The Trump administration has been heavily documenting on social media its deportation efforts since the January 20 inauguration in a way not seen under former President Joe Biden.
White House ASMR deportation video likened to images of slavery
The clip showed immigrants being placed in shackles before boarding a removal flight in Seattle.
