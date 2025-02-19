  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

International Official White House account posts video of undocumented migrants being bound in chains; calls it "ASMR"

KAZSoliloquy

KAZSoliloquy

Yellow Card
Yellow Card
Joined
May 8, 2011
Messages
49,266
Reaction score
25,681




The White House is facing backlash after sharing a video on social media captioned as an ASMR clip, with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents chaining undocumented migrants before a deportation flight.

The clip, shared Tuesday, prompted a mixed response from social media users, lawmakers and those advocating for immigration reform, with many saying that while they supported efforts to remove illegal immigrants, the issue was not a joke and immigrants should not be dehumanized.

"Putting people in chains and making memes out of this cruel treatment is particularly inhumane and imposes additional psychological trauma," Amy Fischer, director of the Refugee and Migrant Rights Program at Amnesty International USA, told Newsweek.

Newsweek contacted the White House and ICE for comment via email Wednesday morning.
Click to expand...

The White House post simply read: "ASMR: Illegal Alien Deportation Flight", likening the video to the trend that is short for Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response. Content creators on YouTube and TikTokmake videos designed to give audiences a tingling feeling as they hear sounds like tapping, light scratching, crinkling paper or soft whispering.

The framing of the post appeared to cause some discomfort, even among those supportive of the Trump administration's mass deportation efforts, with replies accusing the White House of dehumanizing immigrants, being "cruel" and "petty," and lacking class in its publicity of immigration enforcement.
Others, however, said they loved the sounds in the clip, as they were signs the administration was delivering on its promises to remove illegal immigrants.

Seeing deportees in chains was also new to some, but this has been common practice for some time, according to Amnesty International.

The Trump administration has been heavily documenting on social media its deportation efforts since the January 20 inauguration in a way not seen under former President Joe Biden.
Click to expand...

www.newsweek.com

White House ASMR deportation video likened to images of slavery

The clip showed immigrants being placed in shackles before boarding a removal flight in Seattle.
www.newsweek.com www.newsweek.com
 
Illegals need to go and the border needs to be secured, but this is unnecessarily inflammatory
 
Unfortunately the people on board with this shit don't care. They're not humans to them. They don't care about law, the Constitution, international law, nor human rights, and they openly flaunt their inhumanity.

Red meat for the base as the treasury continues getting ransacked and the country continues to deteriorate.
 
They are miilitary aged men riding in a aircraft so handcuffiing them is a necessary procedure to protect the pilots and flight crew.
 
Polling shows white house Twitter account now the most popular account on Twitter/X
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

LeonardoBjj
Social Trump repeals humanitarian parole for migrants from four countries
Replies
1
Views
140
SandisLL
S
Hog-train
Law Cutting Through All the Bullshit: Breakdown of the People Trump wants to Deport
Replies
3
Views
208
Richmma80
Richmma80

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,258,695
Messages
56,916,679
Members
175,459
Latest member
Mehmet Efe Koç

Share this page

Back
Top