The White House post simply read: "ASMR: Illegal Alien Deportation Flight", likening the video to the trend that is short for Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response. Content creators on YouTube and TikTok make videos designed to give audiences a tingling feeling as they hear sounds like tapping, light scratching, crinkling paper or soft whispering.The framing of the post appeared to cause some discomfort, even among those supportive of the Trump administration's mass deportation efforts, with replies accusing the White House of dehumanizing immigrants, being "cruel" and "petty," and lacking class in its publicity of immigration enforcement.Others, however, said they loved the sounds in the clip, as they were signs the administration was delivering on its promises to remove illegal immigrants.Seeing deportees in chains was also new to some, but this has been common practice for some time, according to Amnesty International.The Trump administration has been heavily documenting on social media its deportation efforts since the January 20 inauguration in a way not seen under former President Joe Biden