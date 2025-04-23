Law Trump Says Undocumented Immigrants Shouldn’t Get Trials Before Deportation

Trump Says Undocumented Immigrants Shouldn’t Get Trials Before Deportation

“I hope we get cooperation from the courts, because we have thousands of people that are ready to go out and you can’t have a trial for all of these people,” Mr. Trump said. “It wasn’t meant. The system wasn’t meant. And we don’t think there’s anything that says that.”

“We’re getting them out, and a judge can’t say, ‘No, you have to have a trial,’” Mr. Trump said. “The trial is going to take two years. We’re going to have a very dangerous country if we’re not allowed to do what we’re entitled to do.”


In case it wasn't clear how much disdain this man has for the Constitution he already made it very clear years ago....


Trump rebuked for call to suspend Constitution over election

“A Massive Fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution,” he wrote. “Our great ‘Founders’ did not want, and would not condone, False & Fraudulent Elections!”

For those of you who still support this man while he openly ignores the Constitution...Why?
 
Trump probably thinks all trials are all as long, thorough, and time consuming as his trial was, but they're not. Immigration trials are much, much quicker than your normal trials from what I understand. Trump is basically like, "the constitution is not convenient to me, so, I'll just ignore that"
 
Spending money on trials for people who aren't citizens? No.

What would you suggest we cut to pay for all these trials? How should we manage the justice system, which would be increasingly clogged?
 
fortheo said:
Trump probably thinks all trials are all as long and thorough as his was, but they're not. Immigration trials are much, much quicker than your normal trials from what I understand. Trumps basically like, "the constitution is not convenient to me, so, I'll just ignore that"
Courts generally try to avoid trials at all cost because they are expensive.

Maybe trump will have to bribe them to skip trials, as it can be avoided via negotiation
 
Well he's right you know.
tenor.gif


Illegals have no rights. They are not US citizens. They were not given due process when they illegally came into this country, and they should not be given due process when they are booted out of this country.
 
chardog said:
Courts generally try to avoid trials at all cost because they are expensive.

Maybe trump will have to bribe them to skip trials, as it can be avoided via negotiation
The hearings for immigrants are much simpler and quicker than a typical trial from what I understand. It's not like there's months of litigations and motions to dismiss and thorough jury selection processes etc etc. Sure, the hearings will cost some money and some time, but immigrants are entitled to notice about what the government wants to do to them, and they're entitled to an opportunity to be heard in court to contest their deportation. The federal judiciary system is equipped to do this -- it is literally their job.

Just abide by the constitution.
 
degoj99 said:
Spending money on trials for people who aren't citizens? No.

What would you suggest we cut to pay for all these trials? How should we manage the justice system, which would be increasingly clogged?
So if I get nabbed outside the 7-11 by ICE and left my wallet at home when I was headed out the door, I get sent to a South American country?

When/how do I get to prove im a citizen?
 
Middle finger to due process on the way in, but want to bitch and cry about a “trial” on the way out? <lmao><lmao>
<surebuddy>
 
DragRacer said:
Middle finger to due process on the way in, but want to bitch and cry about a “trial” on the way out? <lmao><lmao>
<surebuddy>
Yep, its a clown world. I really hope Trump doubles down on ways to get these illegal aliens out of our country.
 
degoj99 said:
Spending money on trials for people who aren't citizens? No.

What would you suggest we cut to pay for all these trials? How should we manage the justice system, which would be increasingly clogged?
Maybe use some of the 96 billion they pay in taxes here each year. You know, the money they pay into a system that props up government programs that they can't benefit from.
 
That’s a bunch of bullshit right there brother.
I can’t count how many times I’ve been pulled over and didn’t have my license on me, it takes them about 3 minutes to figure out who I am.

DoctorTaco said:
So if I get nabbed outside the 7-11 by ICE and left my wallet at home when I was headed out the door, I get sent to a South American country?

When/how do I get to prove im a citizen?
degoj99 said:
Spending money on trials for people who aren't citizens? No.

What would you suggest we cut to pay for all these trials? How should we manage the justice system, which would be increasingly clogged?
Very unconstitutional of you.

"No State shall make or enforce any law which shall abridge the privileges or immunities of citizens of the United States; nor shall any State deprive any person of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law; nor deny to any person within its jurisdiction the equal protection of the laws."

Doesnt say "citizens only."
 
fortheo said:
Maybe use some of the 96 billion they pay in taxes here each year, you know, the money they pay into a system that props up government programs that they can't benefit from.
Which programs? Sex changes for el salvador citizens?
 
DragRacer said:
That’s a bunch of bullshit right there brother.
I can’t count how many times I’ve been pulled over and didn’t have my license on me, it takes them about 3 minutes to figure out who I am.
That's if you're in their database, and if you agree to ID. If you refuse to ID when you havent committed a crime (Constitutonal right) then they can only unlawfully arrest you and go by your fingerprints, assuming they already have record of them.

Doing that would also absolutely violate the 4th Amendment.
 
