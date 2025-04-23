jk7707
Trump Says Undocumented Immigrants Shouldn’t Get Trials Before Deportation
“I hope we get cooperation from the courts, because we have thousands of people that are ready to go out and you can’t have a trial for all of these people,” Mr. Trump said. “It wasn’t meant. The system wasn’t meant. And we don’t think there’s anything that says that.”
“We’re getting them out, and a judge can’t say, ‘No, you have to have a trial,’” Mr. Trump said. “The trial is going to take two years. We’re going to have a very dangerous country if we’re not allowed to do what we’re entitled to do.”
In case it wasn't clear how much disdain this man has for the Constitution he already made it very clear years ago....
Trump rebuked for call to suspend Constitution over election
“A Massive Fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution,” he wrote. “Our great ‘Founders’ did not want, and would not condone, False & Fraudulent Elections!”
For those of you who still support this man while he openly ignores the Constitution...Why?
