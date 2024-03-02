Basically because it taught him to be more cautious, not allowing himself to be showy when getting momentum in fights:







"The first round, I was calculating, I was trying to figure out his speed, I was trying to see his body shots and second round, I’m 100 percent sure I won that round, and leaving the second round, at the end

of the second round, he was so tired and so overwhelmed. I can feel his energy. He was like, ‘Oh, I’m going to lose again, man. I’m done’ and I got so cocky and arrogant, and I made a childish mistake on

just rushing around the cage and throwing a haymaker for no reason. I don’t even fight like that! That cost me the fight. My team was like 'yo, calm down, pimp him out with touching'. He was ready to go

but I give him this chance. I went crazy in there."



“Losing like that really hurt, I went to a dark place. I was hard on myself. It was depressing because it was like 'oh, I have this fight won' so OK, 'be smart'. And still I get... that was 1,001 percent on me.

I made the biggest mistake of my life, but it was also the best mistake of my life because it taught me so much in the long run. That’s why you saw my career the way it turned because I was like, you have

to be cautious of everything at all times! It just taught me so many things. That loss, I would say it could be the best loss of my career, and I’m not a hater. Why not against a legend like Jose Aldo? God bless

him, you beat me: high five!"