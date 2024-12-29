Opinion Maga I'm sorry your america isn't great..

But I gotta tell you mine is.

Stock Market doing me right and I've got more money than I ever thought I'd have.
Live in a nicer house and neighborhood than I ever thought I'd have
Great flexible job that does good for the community and has work from home possibilities when I need to
Happily married and have access to porn 24/4 thanks to the internet
Can go buy pot gummies anytime I want
About 1,000 types of craft beer available when I want to slake my thirst
Sports betting legal (even though I don't do it and kinda hate it I would've killed for this as a kid)
I own my own classic video game machine and don't have to put in a single quarter to play.
loyal hound dog at my side
Access to endless entertainment, games, and movies, most of them free or incredibly cheap though streaming.
Lovely library that will get me books from all over the US if neededd

Don't know why I'm so blessed but right now feeling pretty good about the America I live in.

Remind me what's so bad about your America?
 
Which 4 days are you allowed to watch porn?
 
Alcohol, drugs, gambling and porn? Yeah sounds like you're totally killing it bro.
 
If you love Hispanic people so much and hate white people so much, I got some great news: there are several countries full of Hispanic people you can go live in.

Oh you don't want to? Why not?
 
Ill take the bait...
Same reason you're goofy arse won't go to a different country with less minorities.
 
What kinda porn do you watch
 
And I shall take this bait. What country do you propose one go to without minorities that would take them as a white immigrant instead?
 
Are you confusing the two 3rd grade vocab words, "less" & "without?"

I said less. He can choose any Nordic nation he would like.
 
MMA on just about any night I want to see 2 men or women beat each other up
designer coffee drinks wherever I go
Apps to make sure I don't get lost, can get multiple types of food brought to me, and to take my drunk ass home safely, and allow me to opine freely about my country without the black helicopters following me like they used to.
a computer, phone and video camera in my pocket to capture whatever strikes my fancy or answer any questions I have?
solid job market that has allowed my kid to find work every time he has tried,while going to a good college
The ability to watch any NFL football game I choose today
I can buy goods from all over the world without leaving my house and they will be delivered in about a day
Sapceships and telescopes pushing the limits of us being earthbound.
Cheap international airfare so i can travel the world in ways my foreparents and foreskins of my ancestors couldn't

and I'm hardly exceptional in any way, no amazingly in demand job skills, I'm clearly of below average intelligence or I wouldn't be here, fairly ugly, bad personal hygiene, no interpersonal skills to speak of, 0 charisma score etc.

Evidently I take the weekends off on the porn watching.....I'm just saying as a kid I had to dumpster dive to get bad magazines from behind the CVS and now........shangra la..a la carte videos..also y'all can simply swipe left or right to find hook ups around the world whereas i was limited to going face to face with a local girl and asking them out and then hoping they would put up with me for months before they'd think of putting out.

If MAGA can make this better, I'm not sure how, maybe stop y'all from driving like savages, stop everyone from shooting each other, and make it so humming birds piss my hand selected craft beer in my mouth while I lounge on the recliner in the sunshine. Hopefully President Musk is working on that right now.
 
Trump called America a "garbage can" of the world and yet he still won. I think his voters just hate liberals more than they love America.
 
