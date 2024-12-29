toasty
Ex Vice President, Sherdog War Room
@purple
- Joined
- Mar 3, 2004
- Messages
- 1,620
- Reaction score
- 2,955
But I gotta tell you mine is.
Stock Market doing me right and I've got more money than I ever thought I'd have.
Live in a nicer house and neighborhood than I ever thought I'd have
Great flexible job that does good for the community and has work from home possibilities when I need to
Happily married and have access to porn 24/4 thanks to the internet
Can go buy pot gummies anytime I want
About 1,000 types of craft beer available when I want to slake my thirst
Sports betting legal (even though I don't do it and kinda hate it I would've killed for this as a kid)
I own my own classic video game machine and don't have to put in a single quarter to play.
loyal hound dog at my side
Access to endless entertainment, games, and movies, most of them free or incredibly cheap though streaming.
Lovely library that will get me books from all over the US if neededd
Don't know why I'm so blessed but right now feeling pretty good about the America I live in.
Remind me what's so bad about your America?
