MMA on just about any night I want to see 2 men or women beat each other up

designer coffee drinks wherever I go

Apps to make sure I don't get lost, can get multiple types of food brought to me, and to take my drunk ass home safely, and allow me to opine freely about my country without the black helicopters following me like they used to.

a computer, phone and video camera in my pocket to capture whatever strikes my fancy or answer any questions I have?

solid job market that has allowed my kid to find work every time he has tried,while going to a good college

The ability to watch any NFL football game I choose today

I can buy goods from all over the world without leaving my house and they will be delivered in about a day

Sapceships and telescopes pushing the limits of us being earthbound.

Cheap international airfare so i can travel the world in ways my foreparents and foreskins of my ancestors couldn't



and I'm hardly exceptional in any way, no amazingly in demand job skills, I'm clearly of below average intelligence or I wouldn't be here, fairly ugly, bad personal hygiene, no interpersonal skills to speak of, 0 charisma score etc.



Evidently I take the weekends off on the porn watching.....I'm just saying as a kid I had to dumpster dive to get bad magazines from behind the CVS and now........shangra la..a la carte videos..also y'all can simply swipe left or right to find hook ups around the world whereas i was limited to going face to face with a local girl and asking them out and then hoping they would put up with me for months before they'd think of putting out.



If MAGA can make this better, I'm not sure how, maybe stop y'all from driving like savages, stop everyone from shooting each other, and make it so humming birds piss my hand selected craft beer in my mouth while I lounge on the recliner in the sunshine. Hopefully President Musk is working on that right now.