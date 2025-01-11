  • Xenforo Cloud upgraded our forum to XenForo version 2.3.4. This update has created styling issues to our current templates, this is just a temporary look. We will continue to work on clearing up these issues for the next few days and restore the site to its more familiar look, but please report any other issues you may experience so we can look into. Thanks for your patience and understanding.

Opinion Americans Not Loyal to America

A while back, I was seeing this woman who migrated from Peru to the US when she was in her early teens, became naturalized, went to college in the States, worked abroad as an English teacher (thanks to her US passport), and was preparing to apply for some job working for the US state department. To me, her story sounded like a success story of a poor immigrant who was able to make it in America. But she was a woke social justice warrior who complained about how America is racist and sexist, which sounds like every other American woman. When talking about "her country," she talks about Peru, despite now speaking English better than Spanish. Despite her having American citizenship, having had opportunities thanks to America, and was looking to work in the US Government, she still said she is loyal to "her country" of Peru. This seems like a contradiction in values to me.

Now I have no personal dog in this fight, but I find it funny that immigrants who willingly move to another country and become naturalized to reap the benefits are still patriotic to their "home country" instead of being grateful for the new opportunities. This cognitive dissonance must create some sort of unhappiness on a personal level for these individuals. I also think the US government should do a better job of vetting people and seeing where their loyalties lie.

I don't mean to rag on immigrants only. I met people like who were born in the US as well. I once knew a guy of Irish ancestry who hated American and always talked about how he's Irish and was going to move to Ireland even though he's never been there before.
 
And yet said immigrants almost certainly knows the country's history better than most natives at this point.
 
I met a few people like that who talk shit about the states but talk how great their home country is. Then I ask them if your country is so great than why are you doing here, and then says because there are no jobs in their country <lmao><lol>
 
I never said that. Technically the vast majority of Americans are immigrants or descendants of immigrants. I assume most of them aren't still loyal to where they "originally" came from.
 
That’s a great story. That immigrant friend of yours really sums up the other 390 million people in the country
I mean you did say it though it’s in your thread title
 
I'm against animal cruelty. I wasn't a van of Michael Vick.

In the case of the "Irish" guy I knew, he never been to Ireland but talked about how great it is over there. I'm sure Ireland is great but it's kind of funny to hear from someone who's lived their whole life in America.
 
This mentality is actually more common than you would think, especially amongst highly achieving immigrants. For a lot of people, America is like a game, and they can always go back to their real home if they need to.
 
Oh I thought this thread is for the people who don't stand for the flag at sporting events. That stuff annoys me even though I tell myself it shouldn't.
 
As long as they are legal, they can pick whatever favorite they want.

The pull for home is always strong
 
If I move somewhere and live there until I die, I'm still a Native born American and am allowed to still love America.

Dont like it? Kiss my American @ss.

Now if that made you all tingly, the same applies for anyone who moves here from anywhere else. No one owes you Nationalist purity.

I think most legal immigrants that come to America love both places - where they are from and their new home.

However, there are definitely some that come and complain.. and I urgently suggest they get sent on the first plane back to where they are from. Do not come here if you do not like it. It makes no sense.
 
