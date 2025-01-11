A while back, I was seeing this woman who migrated from Peru to the US when she was in her early teens, became naturalized, went to college in the States, worked abroad as an English teacher (thanks to her US passport), and was preparing to apply for some job working for the US state department. To me, her story sounded like a success story of a poor immigrant who was able to make it in America. But she was a woke social justice warrior who complained about how America is racist and sexist, which sounds like every other American woman. When talking about "her country," she talks about Peru, despite now speaking English better than Spanish. Despite her having American citizenship, having had opportunities thanks to America, and was looking to work in the US Government, she still said she is loyal to "her country" of Peru. This seems like a contradiction in values to me.



Now I have no personal dog in this fight, but I find it funny that immigrants who willingly move to another country and become naturalized to reap the benefits are still patriotic to their "home country" instead of being grateful for the new opportunities. This cognitive dissonance must create some sort of unhappiness on a personal level for these individuals. I also think the US government should do a better job of vetting people and seeing where their loyalties lie.



I don't mean to rag on immigrants only. I met people like who were born in the US as well. I once knew a guy of Irish ancestry who hated American and always talked about how he's Irish and was going to move to Ireland even though he's never been there before.