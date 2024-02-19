Social Madam Web 2024 is Regressive, not "Woke"

All over my social media, I keep seeing people complaining about Madam Web being "woke." The online shit storm over its "wokeness" and "badness" has caused the movie to have one of the worst opening weekends in history. It stands to lose money globally, almost no matter how long of a window it is given to collect sales. I think this is a tragedy because it is a decent movie (when compared to other MCU movies).

We all know why the right is calling it "woke." Stars a woman. Has two women of color in the main cast. That's it.

Why isn't it woke? Answers are in the spoilers.

Madam Web's mother tried to take indigenous medicine from its rightful people without asking permission.

The main antagonist and the main hero are both white people.

Nearly all of the people in authority, including many sympathetic characters, are men.

All of the women of color are children or subordinate to a white person.

The Black man gets killed to motivate the white woman.

Most sexualized character is a teenage Black girl.

Violence against women, such as threats made by the antagonist against his right hand woman, go unpunished or noticed by the movie.

Violence solves basically all of the problems. The villain's assertion that he makes the rules because he has powers is basically shown to be correct. It is the theme stated.

The indigenous man looks very white to my eye (the most important thing) AND he's only there to facilitate the heroics of the white western woman.

It feels like an ink blot to me. If you think this movie is woke, you probably think a ham sandwich is woke if it doesn't have mayo. I don't even know what to tell you. It is a bog standard super hero movie that would have fit in with anything made 15 years ago. There isn't a single woke bone in this stupid movie's entire text.
 
When I started reading this, I thought Madam Web was an online chatbot or something.

Thankfully google helped me see it's a movie. The kind I have zero interest in. Sometimes I'm quite happy to be so far out of the loop on things.
 
SummerStriker said:
There isn't a single woke bone in this stupid movie's entire text.
isn't some girl's dad an illegal immigrant who omg gets heartlessly deported and lets the poor kid to fend for herself, alone in this harsh and cruel world?
they just had to shoehorn some oppression in there, lol.
 
Fox by the Sea said:
isn't some girl's dad an illegal immigrant who omg gets heartlessly deported and lets the poor kid to fend for herself, alone in this harsh and cruel world?
they just had to shoehorn some oppression in there, lol.
I spaced out when the NPCs were saying their backstories, but yes, that is true, there is a woke knuckle bone.
 
I watched Mrs and Mrs Smith (2005) this weekend. I have a feeling people would be rage filled and calling it woke if it came out today because the female lead demanded she use a bigger gun than the male lead during the scene they were fighting off the intruders from their home.
 
It's not woke but it does suck really badly. The plot is completely retarded and non sensical.
 
I don’t participate in Hollywood culture war goyslop but I’ve heard the argument that these female led movies fail because misogynists, has anyone ever mentioned that women are the majority of the population and are really the ones at fault?
 
Yehudim said:
I don’t participate in Hollywood culture war goyslop but I’ve heard the argument that these female led movies fail because misogynists, has anyone ever mentioned that women are the majority of the population and are really the ones at fault?
In fact, I would go even further and blame women for all of the faults in our society for being the majority and not using their demographics to improve it, if they all vote one way, they win.
 
