Spoiler Madam Web's mother tried to take indigenous medicine from its rightful people without asking permission.



The main antagonist and the main hero are both white people.



Nearly all of the people in authority, including many sympathetic characters, are men.



All of the women of color are children or subordinate to a white person.



The Black man gets killed to motivate the white woman.



Most sexualized character is a teenage Black girl.



Violence against women, such as threats made by the antagonist against his right hand woman, go unpunished or noticed by the movie.



Violence solves basically all of the problems. The villain's assertion that he makes the rules because he has powers is basically shown to be correct. It is the theme stated.



The indigenous man looks very white to my eye (the most important thing) AND he's only there to facilitate the heroics of the white western woman.

All over my social media, I keep seeing people complaining about Madam Web being "woke." The online shit storm over its "wokeness" and "badness" has caused the movie to have one of the worst opening weekends in history. It stands to lose money globally, almost no matter how long of a window it is given to collect sales. I think this is a tragedy because it is a decent movie (when compared to other MCU movies).We all know why the right is calling it "woke." Stars a woman. Has two women of color in the main cast. That's it.Why isn't it woke? Answers are in the spoilers.It feels like an ink blot to me. If you think this movie is woke, you probably think a ham sandwich is woke if it doesn't have mayo. I don't even know what to tell you. It is a bog standard super hero movie that would have fit in with anything made 15 years ago. There isn't a single woke bone in this stupid movie's entire text.