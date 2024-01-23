Maga cancer with Steve Bannon making secret deals with Chinese billionaires on private yachts and Dan Crenshaw is to woke for him. Is that because he tried to work with Democrats on a boarder deal that has been all but dead in the water? Navy Seal turns the table on Steve Bannon and his woke comments. Makes you wonder what kind of nut case Steve Bannon is for questioning Dan Crenshaw because he was talking to people on the left on a boarder deal? Dan needs not prove anything to people like Bannon about his loyalty to his constituents I don't agree with Dan often but he is trying to solve real problems if that makes him woke because he is not willing to bow to Steve so be it.