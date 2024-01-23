Elections Texas Dan Crenshaw is a little to woke for Steve Bannon lol

Maga cancer with Steve Bannon making secret deals with Chinese billionaires on private yachts and Dan Crenshaw is to woke for him. Is that because he tried to work with Democrats on a boarder deal that has been all but dead in the water? Navy Seal turns the table on Steve Bannon and his woke comments. Makes you wonder what kind of nut case Steve Bannon is for questioning Dan Crenshaw because he was talking to people on the left on a boarder deal? Dan needs not prove anything to people like Bannon about his loyalty to his constituents I don't agree with Dan often but he is trying to solve real problems if that makes him woke because he is not willing to bow to Steve so be it.




If Marvel ever decides to go with a white Nick Fury they should go with him.
 
Leaving all that shit aside for a moment, about the first 10 seconds of the video in--what's that shit on Bannon's hand? Is that the as same what Trump had? And is he wearing Trump's orange makeup in this video?
 
Lmaoo, the worst TS on sherdog is so bad they have to make a second account to make their terrible threads. Being a liberal is literally a bipolar/schizo-like mental illness.

Liberal women have the highest rate of mental disorder and liberal men have the lowest levels of testosterone. Their biochemistry is literally fucked
 
Have you learned nothing in all your time in the War Room.
Politicians just power through any scandal. You no longer have to resign. Take the jokes and just move on. In time Florida will try and pass a bill where they will try to get tax payers to subsidize your legal funds.
 
