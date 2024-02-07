Social Woke Kindergarten causes students to score lower in math and reading

Woke Kindergarten’ leader wants US, Israel destroyed: ‘We’ve been trying to end y’all’

A San Francisco Bay-area elementary school was trained by an organization called “Woke Kindergarten,” whose leader wants to see America and Israel destroyed as countries, according to posts on social media.

According to the website, the head of the organization is “Akiea ‘Ki’ Gross (they/them)” who “is an abolitionist early educator, cultural organizer and creator currently innovating ways to resist, heal, liberate and create with their pedagogy, Woke Kindergarten.”

"I believe the United States has no right to exist. I believe every settler colony who has committed genocide against native peoples, against Indigenous people, has no right to exist,” Gross said in a recent Instagram post. “Y’all the demons. Y’all are the villains. We’ve been trying to end y’all. Get free of y’all.”

“I believe in a free Palestine from the river to the sea,” Gross continued.

Gross’ curriculum materials have been used in numerous schools. “Woke Kindergarten” is described on its website as “supporting children, families, educators and organizations in their commitment to abolitionist early education and pro-black and queer and trans liberation.”

Glassbrook Elementary in Hayward, California, spent $250,000 in federal funds provided by a program meant to help boost test scores for some of the country’s lowest-performing schools, according to the San Francisco Chronicle. But after two years with “Woke Kindergarten,” students’ scores are reportedly worse.

Less than 12% of the students can read at their grade level and under 4% are proficient in math, a 4% drop in both subjects in the last two years, according to the Chronicle.

Kindergarten kids are taught to hate America, whites, Isreal instead of being to taught how to read, write and do math. The left is a cult.
 
What's always crazy to me is that they didn't know this would be the result at the start. If you focus less on Math and Reading, then you will get poorer results in those fields. However, these kids are amazing at being "offended", screaming non-stop when they don't get their way, fucking up playtime for the other non-woke classes, and pissing their pants during adversity.
 
Lol. The nut job schools in the South that teach things like creationism and try to steer students away from science?

You can do the leg work on your own. If I have time later I might re-visit decades old news.
what's so funny? I have zero need to do any legwork and when you find time the later just sit back and have a beer, no need to go out of your way here.

I live in nut job Florida, and my sister and brother in-law both have over 20 years each working in public and private schools. We all have a shared interest in what goes on down here as they parent my 15 year old nephew and my two nieces, age 13 and 10. My curiosity stems from wanting to stamp out all that extreme political nonsense from our schools, that is all.

Pretty sure I would have heard about kindergarten or any schools pushing "flat earth" or "Science is Evil"

That being said, I'm fairly certain you aren't full of shit and would not be making stuff up just to try and deflect.
 
what's so funny? I have zero need to do any legwork and when you find time the later just sit back and have a beer, no need to go out of your way here.

I live in nut job Florida, and my sister and brother in-law both have over 20 years each working in public and private schools. We all have a shared interest in what goes on down here as they parent my 15 year old nephew and my two nieces, age 13 and 10. My curiosity stems from wanting to stamp out all that extreme political nonsense from our schools, that is all.

Pretty sure I would have heard about kindergarten or any schools pushing "flat earth" or "Science is Evil"

That being said, I'm fairly certain you aren't full of shit and would not be making stuff up just to try and deflect.
That's nice. I shouldn't be surprised that you have no interest in learning on your own. Not everyone can do it.

Why is it funny? Because it's common knowledge there are schools, especially religious ones, that teach creationism.

You seem defensive though. You wouldn't happen to believe we walked with the dinosaurs, would you?
 
You seem defensive
I asked you for a source? I was polite in my response.

Clearly you are not reading my replies properly
I shouldn't be surprised that you have no interest in learning on your own. Not everyone can do it.
strange, overtly defensive reply, perhaps a bit of projection on your part?

it's common knowledge there are schools, especially religious ones, that teach creationism.
Again, having first hand knowledge of what goes on in public, private (especially religious, Catholic, Monsignor Edward Pace, Opa Locka, Fl) schools...

I stand by my statement being that I'm fairly certain you are too busy to provide a source, you are not full of shit, and are not here just making shit up so you can deflect
 
I asked you for a source? I was polite in my response.
Yes, and I explained to you what to do.

Clearly you are not reading my replies properly
I'm reading just fine, slugger.

strange, overtly defensive reply, perhaps a bit of projection on your part?
Not really. That statement is pretty accurate.

Again, having first hand knowledge of what goes on in public, private (especially religious, Catholic, Monsignor Edward Pace, Opa Locka, Fl) schools...

I stand by my statement being that I'm fairly certain you are too busy to provide a source, you are not full of shit, and are not here just making shit up so you can deflect
And I stand by statement that you're too lazy to type "schools that teach creationism" into google. It's not hard.

They're even trying to pass laws to make it legal in public schools in some states. That will be your next big project ;)

Now put your big boy pants on and start learning.
 
The crazy thing is that student attendance was actually up, despite the fact that grades went down. Showing that this woke shit actually made students dumber than them just skipping class entirely.

Also, she's against colonization yet supports Palestinians? Don't they come from the colonization of Israel from the Jews/Romans multiple times throughout history?
 
According to the website, the head of the organization is “Akiea ‘Ki’ Gross (they/them)” who “is an abolitionist early educator, cultural organizer and creator currently innovating ways to resist, heal, liberate and create with their pedagogy, Woke Kindergarten.”

"I believe the United States has no right to exist. I believe every settler colony who has committed genocide against native peoples, against Indigenous people, has no right to exist,” Gross said in a recent Instagram post. “Y’all the demons. Y’all are the villains. We’ve been trying to end y’all. Get free of y’all.”
imagine the smell
 
