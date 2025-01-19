LW title defenses

cburm
Brown Belt
@Brown
- Joined
- Mar 7, 2016
- Messages
- 3,848
- Reaction score
- 820
Alota folks talking out there bums..
Islam has tied bj Penn he didn't surpass him yet..
They both have 4 defenses.
Islam needs 1 more to take that goat status
Islams has volk,volk,Dustin porier, Renato..
For defenses.
Idk why benei
Islam has tied bj Penn he didn't surpass him yet..
They both have 4 defenses.
Islam needs 1 more to take that goat status
Islams has volk,volk,Dustin porier, Renato..
For defenses.
Idk why benei