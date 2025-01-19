  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

LW title defenses

cburm

cburm

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Mar 7, 2016
Messages
3,848
Reaction score
820
Alota folks talking out there bums..
Islam has tied bj Penn he didn't surpass him yet..

They both have 4 defenses.

Islam needs 1 more to take that goat status

Islams has volk,volk,Dustin porier, Renato..

For defenses.

Idk why benei
 
BJ definitely does not have 4 LW title defenses, even if we count titles he won in other orgs.

Gilbert Melendez has a bunch though.
 
BJ has 3 title defenses, no?

Sherk, Florian, and Diego Sanchez.

The win vs Stevenson was for the vacant title (IE- not a defense).
 
reddhelium said:
BJ has 3 title defenses, no?

Sherk, Florian, and Diego Sanchez.

The win vs Stevenson was for the vacant title (IE- not a defense).
Click to expand...
Yep.
And I also like how the OP just ends in the middle of a sentence. <lol>
BJ, Bendo, and Khabib all have 3.

Melendez has 2 title runs in Strikeforce: first run had one defense, then he won the Interim belt, defended that once, then unified it successfully, then defended that unified belt 4 more times.

Shinya’s resume is kind of weird too: has a SHOOTO defense, 3 DREAM defenses and part of that time he was also ONE champ with 2 defenses. He was also WAMMA LW champ (never defended). He jumped around orgs so much though his defenses didn’t happen in consecutive fights.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

TerraRayzing
If Islam beats Arman, does he deserved a shot at the 170 title?
2
Replies
35
Views
774
nostradumbass
nostradumbass

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,256,664
Messages
56,788,508
Members
175,408
Latest member
bigfootsbreath

Share this page

Back
Top