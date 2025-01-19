LW title defenses

reddhelium said: BJ has 3 title defenses, no?



Sherk, Florian, and Diego Sanchez.



The win vs Stevenson was for the vacant title (IE- not a defense). Click to expand...

Yep.And I also like how the OP just ends in the middle of a sentence.BJ, Bendo, and Khabib all have 3.Melendez has 2 title runs in Strikeforce: first run had one defense, then he won the Interim belt, defended that once, then unified it successfully, then defended that unified belt 4 more times.Shinya’s resume is kind of weird too: has a SHOOTO defense, 3 DREAM defenses and part of that time he was also ONE champ with 2 defenses. He was also WAMMA LW champ (never defended). He jumped around orgs so much though his defenses didn’t happen in consecutive fights.