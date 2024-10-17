This dude is insane. Someone asked on his live chat if the death of Sinwar was a good thing and he didnt say yes.







*TIMESTAMPED*



Then he goes into an insane rant about how Hamas are legit and basically he supports Hamas and Palestine.



Is a real shame because his MMA takes are second to none, but he is mega cuck athiest with insane TDS + EDS, went on a wild rant the week before saying that everything you know and love would be forgotten by time but still wouldnt say God isnt real cuz he knows when he gets to Heaven/Hell God is gunna be waiting to beat his ass for all the dumb shit he has said.



Is very said because he has a young daughter and imagine your Dad being a giant 6ft 5 former marine who has become an ultra shit lib democrat and total soyboy.