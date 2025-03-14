  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Complete donk Luke Thomas breaks down in tears on his latest show #BJPENN

Longtime donk Luke Thomas spectacularly broke down in tears on his latest show when discussing the recent disturbing mental health reports about UFC Hall of Fame Legend BJ Penn.

- Also discussed his mother's mental health issues and passing
- His dog also passed away a few weeks back
- Kicked a sponsor off his podcast with Bryan Campbell because they were right leaning
- His house lost $100k in value due to the Washington area USAID cuts
- Has been totally destroyed since Trump won the election, has insane TDS & EDS
- Is a big Free Palestine supporter and each week his MMA show ends up being discussion about the benefits of supporting Hamas
- Proactively blocked half his fanbase on Twitter even if even got a sense they supported free speech or American values
- Kinda feel sorry for the dude though, he is seriously messed up and a total shit lib but is one of the best MMA analysts out there
 
Feel like this is a little more appropriate for the war room..

Also TS seems to be a pretty big fan of Luke Thomas
 
Feel like this is a little more appropriate for the war room..

Also TS seems to be a pretty big fan of Luke Thomas
Yeah i love the guy have followed him since like 2015 and he still blocked me on Twitter lol but he is a massive crybaby libtard
 
Feel like this is a little more appropriate for the war room..

Also TS seems to be a pretty big fan of Luke Thomas
1) For sure
2) More like "rent free"

Didn't watch the vid outside of the first couple of minutes cuz cringe to the max.
 
His mom committed suicide, I wouldn't use this as material to clown on him for like this thread seems to be.
 
I'm in a rush, so i didn't listen to much, but your timestamp seems to show him crying over his mother. There are plenty of other reasons to score points off of Luke, and you named some of them. But getting emotional over one's mother is forgiveable, although I'd still try to avoid doing it on camera.
 
is he actually promoting Hamas or are you just being a dick head.

Anyway. Just like our dear King has the right to only hire and deal with people and press that will suck his cock and eat his ass, Luke Thomas also has the right to say fuck off to the right leaning.

Sorry you’re disappointed.
 
