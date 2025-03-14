Complete donk Luke Thomas breaks down in tears on his latest show #BJPENN

Leviticus
Blue Belt
@Blue
- Joined
- Apr 6, 2021
- Messages
- 936
- Reaction score
- 2,569
Longtime donk Luke Thomas spectacularly broke down in tears on his latest show when discussing the recent disturbing mental health reports about UFC Hall of Fame Legend BJ Penn.
- Also discussed his mother's mental health issues and passing
- His dog also passed away a few weeks back
- Kicked a sponsor off his podcast with Bryan Campbell because they were right leaning
- His house lost $100k in value due to the Washington area USAID cuts
- Has been totally destroyed since Trump won the election, has insane TDS & EDS
- Is a big Free Palestine supporter and each week his MMA show ends up being discussion about the benefits of supporting Hamas
- Proactively blocked half his fanbase on Twitter even if even got a sense they supported free speech or American values
- Kinda feel sorry for the dude though, he is seriously messed up and a total shit lib but is one of the best MMA analysts out there