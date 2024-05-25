Media Looks like Islam Makhachev plans to finish Dustin Poirier with a Gilly👀

Who wins?

If Dustin can knock Islam the fuck out. All other memes become moot, in hindsight. Team Eagle is cocky, as fuck.

1716678536992.gif
Not only is this clown already looking past Dustin.. He’s already beaten Tsarukyan, too. He’s talking about fighting Edwards for the WW Title.

He’s already claiming to have a legit free TS at WW, sewn up.

No..Beating Alex twice, doesn’t earn you a free TS, at WW.

Mr. ONE top 5 LW win in the UFC.

Enough of this kissing the asses of the ultra-rich Muslims. It isn’t right, or fair. But we know the bottom line with the UFC is money. And that Arab oil/tourism money holds a lot of sway.

It is what it is.

But this is where cosmic justice, and/or big underdogs can produce some crazy shit.

War Dustin!
 
lol this fight is just too ridiculous. seems like its a KOTC main event or something with the 'hype'
 
Poirierfan said:
Seeing Islam knocked out cold would make me the happiest guy in the world.
Why the hate? Lol, Dont get me wrong, im not a fan of the guy, but i dont hate him either, IF Poirier wins it would make me happy too, but has nothing to do with Islam.
 
El Fernas said:
Why the hate? Lol, Dont get me wrong, im not a fan of the guy, but i dont hate him either, IF Poirier wins it would make me happy too, but has nothing to do with Islam.
Why do you think I hate Islam? A knock out is the only way Poirier wins, that's why I said what I said. Lol, it does come across like I hate Islam though. Ha
 
So he plans to not shoot and wait to get taken down? Not a smart gameplan. He should spend as little time striking with Poirier as possible.
 
He will have his way with Dustin, and I love DDP
 
How is Islam cocky? Every interview I've watched of him speaking on Poirier he always gives him the respect his abilities deserve. This was just some days ago. Doesnt sound like a cocky fighter to me.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1794161890081276097

Khabib speaking on Poirier. where is this cockiness you speak of?

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1794419525699375416
 
fortheo said:
What a facial expression

View attachment 1045041
5TDi7c3.gif
 
You're such a sad, little hater.



Islam and Khabib have been praising Dustin non-stop.
Every interview Islam says that Dustin can't be overlooked and is a very dangerous opponent.
Yet your pinhead thinks he's looking past Dustin?
Lol, whatever helps you sleep at night.

Also please show us where Islam said he's earned a free TS at WW?

Goofy antics.
 
I honestly just want Dustin to win because im confident he isnt going to act like a fucking asshat like the rest of them. Win the belt and then 'I wont fight this person, wanna fight this person, move up in weight, let me box, maybe a wwe match' - I just want a fucking normal champion.
 
