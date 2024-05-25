BoxerMaurits
And Dillon Danis had to say something about Islam’s form:
Why the hate? Lol, Dont get me wrong, im not a fan of the guy, but i dont hate him either, IF Poirier wins it would make me happy too, but has nothing to do with Islam.Seeing Islam knocked out cold would make me the happiest guy in the world.
Why do you think I hate Islam? A knock out is the only way Poirier wins, that's why I said what I said. Lol, it does come across like I hate Islam though. HaWhy the hate? Lol, Dont get me wrong, im not a fan of the guy, but i dont hate him either, IF Poirier wins it would make me happy too, but has nothing to do with Islam.
How is Islam cocky? Every interview I've watched of him speaking on Poirier he always gives him the respect his abilities deserve. This was just some days ago. Doesnt sound like a cocky fighter to me.If Dustin can knock Islam the fuck out. All other memes become moot, in hindsight. Team Eagle is cocky, as fuck.
Not only is this clown already looking past Dustin.. He’s already beaten Tsarukyan, too. He’s talking about fighting Edwards for the WW Title.
He’s already claiming to have a legit free TS at WW, sewn up.
No..Beating Alex twice, doesn’t earn you a free TS, at WW.
Mr. ONE top 5 LW win in the UFC.
Enough of this kissing the asses of the ultra-rich Muslims. It isn’t right, or fair. But we know the bottom line with the UFC is money. And that Arab oil/tourism money holds a lot of sway.
It is what it is.
But this is where cosmic justice, and/or big underdogs can produce some crazy shit.
War Dustin!
How is Islam cocky? Every interview I've watched of him speaking on Poirier he always gives him the respect his abilities deserve. This was just some days ago. Doesnt sound like a cocky fighter to me.
Khabib speaking on Poirier. where is this cockiness you speak of?