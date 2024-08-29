Listen if Jones,

Paolo Delutis
Comes out and smashes Stipe in short order ...
I can see him changing his tune in fighting Tom ..
Hes using the Stipe fight as a test ...as he should ..
So i think it really depends how this Stipe goes , if its a hard fought win or loss...Jones is retiring .
If he coasts and wins and smashes Stipe for the finish early...id expect him to speak on Tom and ask for that fight ...
Jones is a smart calculated fighter... he's not going to write a cheque his ass cant cash, meaning he wont speak on new business till old business is done ..
Thoughts?
