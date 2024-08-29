Listen if Jones,

don't ask said: Gane was the top contender most vulnerable to Jones' wrestling. Click to expand...

don't ask said: lol no. A retired, aging fighter is not a sensible next opponent.

don't ask said: He's never engaged in a striking battle with a HW.

don't ask said: How many times has Jones gone to decision with 40 extra pounds on him?

Half the people on Sherdog (yes, half - there's a poll you can dig up if you care to do so) thought Gane was going to win. The "he was obviously the weakest opponent Jones could have taken" argument didn't come up until afterward.Jones is "retired, aging" as well. And Stipe is still better than most of the UFC HW roster. People are just assuming he's not because he hasn't fought in a while, but there's no actual evidence of it.And he won't engage in one with Aspinall, either. He'll stay on the outside and pick Aspinall apart like he does with everyone. He's certainly not going to stand right in front of him to get hit with a haymaker; that's never been Jones's style, and it's the reason his chin has held up - he's incredibly hard to hit cleanly.That even if you sink in a deep submission, Jones will just shake you off and finish you with a submission of his own?Never. But he has experience in managing his energy and effort in a way that Aspinall hasn't, and that's still going to transfer over.