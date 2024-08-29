Listen if Jones,

Comes out and smashes Stipe in short order ...

I can see him changing his tune in fighting Tom ..


Hes using the Stipe fight as a test ...as he should ..

So i think it really depends how this Stipe goes , if its a hard fought win or loss...Jones is retiring .

If he coasts and wins and smashes Stipe for the finish early...id expect him to speak on Tom and ask for that fight ...

Jones is a smart calculated fighter... he's not going to write a cheque his ass cant cash, meaning he wont speak on new business till old business is done ..

Thoughts?
 
He won't take it but he should. I don't think losing to Aspinall would actually damage his legacy at all.
 
Hellowhosthat said:
He won't take it but he should. I don't think losing to Aspinall would actually damage his legacy at all.
Click to expand...
Disagree a bit here.

Look how Khabib is remembered. Most of Khabib's legacy is in the fact that he never lost. People put so much emphasis on that 0.

Jon spends enough time already arguing with nobodies on twitter about why he is better than Khabib. I don't think he'd want to concede the undefeated thing in those arguments.
 
nonoob said:
Sure. Then you wake up and remember that Jon's ducked EVERY single HW since 2013, starting with DC.
Click to expand...

That might have had something to do with him being a natural LHW throughout his whole UFC career.

Even now, you look at his 248-pound body and most people think "Eh...that's probably a little too much weight for him."
 
don't ask said:
Jones deliberately chose a retired, old fighter. He's not going to delude himself than he can take Aspinall, regardless of how he does against Stipe.
Click to expand...

He took Gane (age 32, 11-1) and did just fine. At the time, Stipe was a perfectly sensible next opponent. The UFC has decided to give Aspinall a belt in the meantime, but that doesn't change that Jones and Stipe were contracted to fight each other at one point.

Honestly, I would still pick Jones to beat Aspinall, even at his age and mileage. How does Aspinall beat him? With a knockout, even though Jones has never even been rocked? With a submission, even though Jones has outwrestled everyone he's ever fought, even Olympians? With a decision, even though Tom has lost every one of his fights that have gone past 6 minutes, while Jones has been in the championship rounds 10 separate times?
 
Gamer2k4 said:
He took Gane (age 32, 11-1) and did just fine.
Click to expand...

Gane was the top contender most vulnerable to Jones' wrestling.

Gamer2k4 said:
At the time, Stipe was a perfectly sensible next opponent.
Click to expand...

lol no. A retired, aging fighter is not a sensible next opponent.
Gamer2k4 said:
The UFC has decided to give Aspinall a belt in the meantime, but that doesn't change that Jones and Stipe were contracted to fight each other at one point.
Click to expand...
It won't happen.
Gamer2k4 said:
Honestly, I would still pick Jones to beat Aspinall, even at his age and mileage. How does Aspinall beat him? With a knockout, even though Jones has never even been rocked?
Click to expand...
He's never engaged in a striking battle with a HW.
Gamer2k4 said:
With a submission, even though Jones has outwrestled everyone he's ever fought, even Olympians?
Click to expand...

Vitor might have some insight.
Gamer2k4 said:
With a decision, even though Tom has lost every one of his fights that have gone past 6 minutes, while Jones has been in the championship rounds 10 separate times?
Click to expand...

How many times has Jones gone to decision with 40 extra pounds on him?

Thanks for clicking the reply button and being delusional at me. It was a real treat.
 
I can see it going either way as far as his retirement, if it's a close fight with Stipe, he should just walk at that point. Jones either is playing coy to hype up the Aspinall matchup, or has doubts about his future in fighting.
 
don't ask said:
Gane was the top contender most vulnerable to Jones' wrestling.
Click to expand...
Half the people on Sherdog (yes, half - there's a poll you can dig up if you care to do so) thought Gane was going to win. The "he was obviously the weakest opponent Jones could have taken" argument didn't come up until afterward.

don't ask said:
lol no. A retired, aging fighter is not a sensible next opponent.
Click to expand...
Jones is "retired, aging" as well. And Stipe is still better than most of the UFC HW roster. People are just assuming he's not because he hasn't fought in a while, but there's no actual evidence of it.

don't ask said:
He's never engaged in a striking battle with a HW.
Click to expand...
And he won't engage in one with Aspinall, either. He'll stay on the outside and pick Aspinall apart like he does with everyone. He's certainly not going to stand right in front of him to get hit with a haymaker; that's never been Jones's style, and it's the reason his chin has held up - he's incredibly hard to hit cleanly.

don't ask said:
Vitor might have some insight.
Click to expand...
That even if you sink in a deep submission, Jones will just shake you off and finish you with a submission of his own?

don't ask said:
How many times has Jones gone to decision with 40 extra pounds on him?
Click to expand...
Never. But he has experience in managing his energy and effort in a way that Aspinall hasn't, and that's still going to transfer over.
 
