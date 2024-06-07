  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

let's take a look at the LW ranking for Islam

1 Arman Tsarukyan
2 Charles Oliveira
3 Justin Gaethje
4 Dustin Poirier
5 Mateusz Gamrot
6 Michael Chandler
7 Beneil Dariush
8 Rafael Fiziev
9 Max Holloway
10 Renato Moicano
11 Dan Hooker
12 Jalin Turner
13 Benoît Saint Denis
14 Rafael Dos Anjos
15 Bobby Green

so far on this list he's beaten green, hooker, charles, arman, dustin

off the rest of the list he needs to at least beat gaethje, gamrot, dariush, fiziev, holloway, bsd

to actually clear out the division. before going to welterweight to fight edwards

gsp and silva cleared out their divison before moving up. islam is only 32, and if he wants to cement both himself and khabib's legacy he needs a 5 to 6 more title defenses.

he can do that easy in 3 years or less if he can just be active.
 
Just keep defending. New challengers always pop up. Right now he's got an obvious contender in arman, maybe a chance to slide in at WW will come up after that.
 
