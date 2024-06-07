let's take a look at the LW ranking for Islam

AdamWarlock
Green Belt
@Green
- Joined
- Dec 5, 2021
- Messages
- 1,299
- Reaction score
- 1,738
1 Arman Tsarukyan
2 Charles Oliveira
3 Justin Gaethje
4 Dustin Poirier
5 Mateusz Gamrot
6 Michael Chandler
7 Beneil Dariush
8 Rafael Fiziev
9 Max Holloway
10 Renato Moicano
11 Dan Hooker
12 Jalin Turner
13 Benoît Saint Denis
14 Rafael Dos Anjos
15 Bobby Green
so far on this list he's beaten green, hooker, charles, arman, dustin
off the rest of the list he needs to at least beat gaethje, gamrot, dariush, fiziev, holloway, bsd
to actually clear out the division. before going to welterweight to fight edwards
gsp and silva cleared out their divison before moving up. islam is only 32, and if he wants to cement both himself and khabib's legacy he needs a 5 to 6 more title defenses.
he can do that easy in 3 years or less if he can just be active.
2 Charles Oliveira
3 Justin Gaethje
4 Dustin Poirier
5 Mateusz Gamrot
6 Michael Chandler
7 Beneil Dariush
8 Rafael Fiziev
9 Max Holloway
10 Renato Moicano
11 Dan Hooker
12 Jalin Turner
13 Benoît Saint Denis
14 Rafael Dos Anjos
15 Bobby Green
so far on this list he's beaten green, hooker, charles, arman, dustin
off the rest of the list he needs to at least beat gaethje, gamrot, dariush, fiziev, holloway, bsd
to actually clear out the division. before going to welterweight to fight edwards
gsp and silva cleared out their divison before moving up. islam is only 32, and if he wants to cement both himself and khabib's legacy he needs a 5 to 6 more title defenses.
he can do that easy in 3 years or less if he can just be active.