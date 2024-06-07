let's take a look at the LW ranking for Islam

1 Arman Tsarukyan

2 Charles Oliveira

3 Justin Gaethje

4 Dustin Poirier

5 Mateusz Gamrot

6 Michael Chandler

7 Beneil Dariush

8 Rafael Fiziev

9 Max Holloway

10 Renato Moicano

11 Dan Hooker

12 Jalin Turner

13 Benoît Saint Denis

14 Rafael Dos Anjos

15 Bobby Green



so far on this list he's beaten green, hooker, charles, arman, dustin



off the rest of the list he needs to at least beat gaethje, gamrot, dariush, fiziev, holloway, bsd



to actually clear out the division. before going to welterweight to fight edwards



gsp and silva cleared out their divison before moving up. islam is only 32, and if he wants to cement both himself and khabib's legacy he needs a 5 to 6 more title defenses.



he can do that easy in 3 years or less if he can just be active.