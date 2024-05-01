Arm Barbarian
strickland will passively jab him into a decision at best...shuddersHe can say whatever he likes, Strickland is still going to make him look stupid when it counts, in the octagon.
Costa needs to show me more in the cage before I start caring about his trash talk.
If the fighters are decent at it and don't go too low brow or cringe, it can make the build up a bit more entertaining.Hell yeah. I like this shit. Not many hardcore fans wanna admit it but I have no problem to, im a sucker for pre fight drama/trash talk.
I'll watch the fight regardless so let's have some fun in the buildup.