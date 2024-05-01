Media Let the Strickland / Costa smack talk commence...

Costa needs to show me more in the cage before I start caring about his trash talk.
 
Hell yeah. I like this shit. Not many hardcore fans wanna admit it but I have no problem to, im a sucker for pre fight drama/trash talk.

I'll watch the fight regardless so let's have some fun in the buildup.
 
I think Sean wins the fight via decision.

2 great fighters who talk a lot of smack - Sean is just higher level skill wise though even though Costa is more exciting.
 
If the fighters are decent at it and don't go too low brow or cringe, it can make the build up a bit more entertaining.

I expect these two to probably engage in some crazy stuff and maybe a near scrap outside of the cage at some point. lol
 
I want Sean to showcase his hybrid Wing Chun Boxing type style again that he has put on the map.
Its a great matchup though and the pre fight hype and trash talk will be very entertaining.
 
Just don't drink too much wine aka "secret juice" before the fight Costa.
 
