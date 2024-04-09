Media Sean Offered "Less Than 200k/200k" Declined Paulo Costa - UPDATE: Sean's Pay RESOLVED, Accepts Paulo Costa

Anyone else shocked how less he's getting paid considering he's probably one of the top "stars" right now?

UPDATE: Sean Strickland Met With UFC, Had Pay resolved and He ACCEPTS Paulo Costa






Sean Strickland Responds to Ducking Accusations From Paulo Costa

Sean Strickland has given his reason for seemingly turning down a booking against Paulo Costa.
Anyone else shocked how less he's getting paid considering he's probably one of the top "stars" right now?
No?

The UFC pays out less than 15% of revenue to fighter pay and that includes travel, insurance, per diem, even the stupid Performance Institute.

Fans who weirdly boot lick the UFC don't think how many awesome fights we're missing because they are insanely cheap. Sean is a legit headliner, former world champion who dethroned one of the biggest names in the sport, and he's getting less than 200k to show.

That is such bad pay at this level its hard to describe to people who don't understand revenues. Fighter pay is one of their only actual COGS, its their product. The margins the UFC makes is astonishing and its by paying these guys peanuts.
 
Anyone else shocked how less he's getting paid considering he's probably one of the top "stars" right now?




giphy.gif
 
It's like 13% now, the UFC profits go up every year (by a huge margin) while fighter pay stays virtually the same. Don't forget them greedy bastards took all the sponsors for themselves as well.

Sean is worth more now and he knows it. If more fighters would do the same then the UFC would have no choice but to pay up. Sean was right, the fighters are all nothing but cheap ass prostitutes still.
 
... and this is coming from someone who hates the shit out of Sean!
 
right, can't stand strickland or his fans. but dude's a catch and they are cucking him so bad with his pay. dana puts his stars in such uncomfortable positions, they have free reign on saying anything unless it has to do with pay and if they show any signs of public disagreement with it, he blacklists them. uncle tito was right all along.
 
I would rather like to know what is acceptable for Strickland. What is the magic number?
he's arguably the most popular fighter in the states and definetely in the middleweight division. 200k is not a respectful sum of money for someone that sells so many tickets, he'd be making the same amount of money if he was playing basketball in the niche South Korean Basketball league....
 
Last edited:
