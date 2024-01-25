Strickland vs Whittaker

PEDRO IVO RUSSO MIRANDA
Orange Belt
@Orange
- Joined
- Oct 22, 2021
- Messages
- 440
- Reaction score
- 579
I think Strickland is the best replacement UFC can put when PullOut Costa PullsOut against Rob.
Both are very technical and defensive responsables. Maybe not a banger or justbleed figth, but very technical.
Also I dont think Sean will have too much room for trash talk against a gentlemen like whittaker.
The winner will have the chance to Rematch Dricus for the belt.
What you think about ?
Both are very technical and defensive responsables. Maybe not a banger or justbleed figth, but very technical.
Also I dont think Sean will have too much room for trash talk against a gentlemen like whittaker.
The winner will have the chance to Rematch Dricus for the belt.
What you think about ?