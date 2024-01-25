Strickland vs Whittaker

I think Strickland is the best replacement UFC can put when PullOut Costa PullsOut against Rob.
Both are very technical and defensive responsables. Maybe not a banger or justbleed figth, but very technical.
Also I dont think Sean will have too much room for trash talk against a gentlemen like whittaker.
The winner will have the chance to Rematch Dricus for the belt.

What you think about ?
 
It's likely, Sean has done a lot of short notice fights before(might need to be a catchweight tho)
Rob has also said that he's willing to accept a replacement if Costa isn't able to make the date.

The winner getting a rematch against DDP is a bit tricky.
Sean had a close fight with DDP that could of gone either way so if he beat Rob I think him getting a rematch isn't so bad.
Rob on the other hand was doing alright against DDP, but once DDP began picking at him with his own jab/gaining confidence it became a pretty one-sided fight until the finish. Rob would maybe have to at least get two wins or have a masterclass against someone like Sean to be put back in the rematch talks IMO
 
I'm a big Whittaker fan but tend to agree. Whilst I think Sean v Whittaker is close to a 50/50 I think Whittaker would really need to dominate and finish him to get an immediate title shot.

Bigger chance for Rob is to beat Costa first if he makes the fight, then Sean. Then aim for the title shot end of the year.
 
He held two GLORY belts in 2 different weight classes and defended the MW belt against former GLORY champs and beat the current LHW GLORY champ and the former reigning champ that came before Alex to get that belt. That should tell you all that ya need to know.
 
Tell me this. How often did Alex use the calf slicer in Glory? Thats Alex biggest weapon in the UFC is slicing up those calfs. Hide yo cows, bc Alex about to slice those calfs!

Also, I'm down for stick/whit. Think whittaker won't have to worry about any power, which I think was his down fall vs DDP.
 
Bro I already knew. Like Roy jones said you all most of forgot
 
Yeah everything you say is true but there is also a massive size and power difference. but how quickly poatan was able to hit alex cleanly was mind blowing he conditioned him like it was a fighting game. that's the part that impresses me the most.
 
Well DDP is a clone of Whitaker so I would say Whitaker.
 
Not as often as his boxing and knee's. He uses calf kicks much more now in the UFC.

Alex has quite good boxing. He just doesn't use it all that much now compared to when he was in GLORY. If you go and watch his fights against Simon Marcus in GLORY, he basically is just boxing the entire fight and wins against Simon that threw everything and the kitchen sink at him and he was definitely one of the best MW strikers on the planet at that time. Alex has beaten absolute monster strikers and made it look easy.
 
2 top guys with recent losses to the champ? Facing them off just seems like good resource management. You don't want to take the risk of both of them earning their way back by knocking off a bunch of contenders.

They face off now and at least you can put one in the rear view for the time being. They still may both win their way back to title matches, but at least their runs would be a bit staggered then

Only problem I can see, as @Question brought up, they don't both seem "equally" behind DDP. Sean beating Rob does great for Sean, put him right back in. But does beating Sean close the distance since getting ran over? Eeh
 
