Limeade said: That's why I bet Belal by submission.



Because it's unlikely yet highly rewarding if it happens. I had to make it exciting one way or another. Click to expand...

It's not rewarding when the probability is very unlikely. No one has subbed Leon and Belal isn't THAT GOOD of a grappler. He may get the TDs and be able to keep him there but he isn't going to do a lot of work down there either. That isn't belal's game. He has a better chance of catching Leon standing while mixing up TDs with strikes.