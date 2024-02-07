TorontoTO
Various text messages and emails from UFC executives have been recently unsealed from the antitrust lawsuit against the promotion.
Among the trove of documents that John S. Nash and Bloody Elbow have obtained from the antitrust lawsuit were previously unreleased payouts for their biggest stars, along with dozens of text messages, emails and depositions.
[Rest of Article](https://bloodyelbow.com/2024/02/07/leaked-texts-dana-white-ufc-bellator/)
Also Dana tried to hide evidence
"Also interesting to the case is how the plaintiffs and their lawyers argue that thousands of relevant text messages from Dana White were allegedly deleted and/or not made available to them, despite the order to produce them for the case. Lawyers have pieced up numerous conversations from other executives’ devices, showing messages from Dana White that weren’t on the phones he provided."
