News Leaked and deleted texts: Dana White and UFC execs trash Scott Coker, Bellator, UFC vets

Various text messages and emails from UFC executives have been recently unsealed from the antitrust lawsuit against the promotion.

Among the trove of documents that John S. Nash and Bloody Elbow have obtained from the antitrust lawsuit were previously unreleased payouts for their biggest stars, along with dozens of text messages, emails and depositions.

[Rest of Article](https://bloodyelbow.com/2024/02/07/leaked-texts-dana-white-ufc-bellator/)

Also Dana tried to hide evidence

"Also interesting to the case is how the plaintiffs and their lawyers argue that thousands of relevant text messages from Dana White were allegedly deleted and/or not made available to them, despite the order to produce them for the case. Lawyers have pieced up numerous conversations from other executives’ devices, showing messages from Dana White that weren’t on the phones he provided."
 
Dana is a greedy, corrupt, selfish, manipulative, remorseless, woman-abusing, womanizing, terrifying, backstabbing, spineless, boastful, cowardly, lying, cruel, grumpy, untrustworthy, unforgiving psychopathic, self-centered, capricious, careless. chaootic, cheap, disorganized, apprehensive, bothering, brainless, boastful, antagonistic, aloof condescending, narrow-minded, dishonorable, feeble-minded, defiant, defective, incomprehensible, uncooperative, deplorable, detestable, dilapidated, devilish, bothering, calamitous, cantankerous, potato munching, childish, morally bankrupt, unfriendly, bitter, amateurish.careless, vindictive, appalling, arrogant, ashamed, deficient, brash. deafening, deflective, debased, bratty, sociopathic douchebag
 
Davidjacksonjones said:
But why are you being so nice about it?
 
Davidjacksonjones said:
I am in a great happy mood because i finally achieved my goal of being a Sherdog blackbelt
A great honor bestowed to only the luckiest of forum posters.

If you ever have a hard time getting into a club or want to go sit in a VIP section somewhere, just whip out your phone and flash them Sherdog creds and you'll get whatever you want, grasshoppa
 
Scott Coker is the one who gave women a chance, back when Dana was laughing at the idea of Women ever fighting in the UFC

It was Scott Coker's HW Tournament that really revived the HW division at a time that it was a becoming stale... there the world would neb introduced to future Champ-Champ Daniel Cormier.

Coker also showed his class when he released Eddie Alvarez from contract, after Bjork used a technicality to keep Alvarez in Bellator by hypothetically 'matching' UFC's offer.
Coker let Alvarez join the UFC. Eddie would go on to be champ, and would be featured in that historic fight against Conor that would change the trajectory of the UFC forever.

Can't say enough good things about Scott Coker. He treats his fighters with Respect

<RomeroSalute>
 
Never put anything you wouldn't want someone else to read in writing... Dana should know better.
 
chinarice said:
A great honor bestowed to only the luckiest of forum posters.

If you ever have a hard time getting into a club or want to go sit in a VIP section somewhere, just whip out your phone and flash them Sherdog creds and you'll get whatever you want, grasshoppa
I would say it is more a result from perseverance, hard work, dedication and countless hours of sacrifice rather than luck. But yes, I will wear this black belt with pride wherever I go. I have earned it
 
If I'm a lawyer, I'm arguing that Dana White talking trash about Scott Coker and Bellator is evidence that he sees them as competition.

It's not like Dana White being rude is uncharacteristic behavior
 
capnlarge said:
If I'm a lawyer, I'm arguing that Dana White talking trash about Scott Coker and Bellator is evidence that he sees them as competition.

It's not like Dana White being rude is uncharacteristic behavior
Thank god you aren’t a lawyer then since that makes no sense
 
Cooliox said:
Scott Coker is the one who gave women a chance, back when Dana was laughing at the idea of Women ever fighting in the UFC

It was Scott Coker's HW Tournament that really revived the HW division at a time that it was a becoming stale... there the world would neb introduced to future Champ-Champ Daniel Cormier.

Coker also showed his class when he released Eddie Alvarez from contract, after Bjork used a technicality to keep Alvarez in Bellator by hypothetically 'matching' UFC's offer.
Coker let Alvarez join the UFC. Eddie would go on to be champ, and would be featured in that historic fight against Conor that would change the trajectory of the UFC forever.

Can't say enough good things about Scott Coker. He treats his fighters with Respect

<RomeroSalute>
I guess this was Bjork when Eddie tried to leave?

Davidjacksonjones said:
And succesful beyond belief.

Men like that own the world... and they are happy.
 
Oh my god, shaqueefa. That’s totes cray af. What other cray stuff did daner and co. Say?
 
Davidjacksonjones said:
this Dana guy sounds like a real jerk
 
Davidjacksonjones said:
