Last night settled the Islam vs Khabib debate for me

Khabib had a more raw skillset due to their camp developing. He was the 1.0 for the crew.



Technically, he isn't as well rounded as Islam. Islam has better striking and incorporates muay thai stuff.



However, Khabib has better natural talent. Tougher, more explosive, quicker, stronger (clearly in grappling, and maybe he has more punch power), better chin, more confident etc.



Khabib also looks better at traditional freestyle wrestling attacks.



So I think the natural talent advantages > the slightly more rounded skillset.