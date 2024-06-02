Last night settled the Islam vs Khabib debate for me

Khabib had a more raw skillset due to their camp developing. He was the 1.0 for the crew.

Technically, he isn't as well rounded as Islam. Islam has better striking and incorporates muay thai stuff.

However, Khabib has better natural talent. Tougher, more explosive, quicker, stronger (clearly in grappling, and maybe he has more punch power), better chin, more confident etc.

Khabib also looks better at traditional freestyle wrestling attacks.

So I think the natural talent advantages > the slightly more rounded skillset.
 
Islam better. Islam had staph infection, without it he would have mauled Poirier
 
Both are their own men and great champions
Islam is a wonderful fighter, more rounded as many say, but if I had to pick one in their prime to fight for my life? Fucking Khabib every day of the week. He's was a juggernaut
 
Islam is more well rounded with the more diverse and more polished offensive striking repertoire but Khabib's grappling was just absolutely dominant.
 
Islam has more variety of skills but Khabib was never in danger in pretty much any fight and was much more dominant.
 
Khabib basically had 1 approach to fighting but he was so overwhelmingly good at that approach that he could pull it off. Islam is proficient in all areas, which allows him to have a more varied approach, but he’s not overwhelmingly good in any area like Khabib was,
 
Khabib is way better than Islam. His fights weren’t competitive… Imagine what Khabib v Volk would have looked like
 
Both fighting in a weak LW division. Justin KO'd by a featherweight. Previous LW Champ was a featherweight. They have defenses against former or in Islams case a current featherweight. Both Khabib and Islam look like death on the scales. I wonder why they ragdoll every opponent. Hmm
 
Islam has lost some rounds.
Khabib has not.

Islam has been ko'ed.
Khabib has not.

Islam has been wounded.
Khabib has never bled.

Islam has shown vulnerability.
Khabib has not.

End of debate
 
Islam striking is slicker
Khabibs grappling is more dominant
 
khabib is way better but his striking looks bad compared to islam's
 
