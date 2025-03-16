  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Media Noob take that Islam has anything on Khabib

Knocked out by Adriano Martins, admits Khabib is better than him, coach says Islam can barely take a round off him, has been dropped several times, lost MANY more rounds, cut and mangled in numerous fights

and gone life and death with:

  1. Alexander Volkanovski
  2. Mansour Barnaoui
  3. Dustin Poirier
  4. Chris Wade
  5. Arman Tsarukyan
KO'ed stiff by Adriano Martins.

All the footage we have shows Khabib beating his ass.

Being more well rounded means nothing. A lot of fighters are more well rounded but Khabib's top control , chin and fight iq is leagues higher which is why he was nigh unstoppable.

Plus he's an animal whereas Islam is merely an athlete.

 
I mean i agree that Khabib is a bit better but you make it sound like Makhachev was some sort of a bum. Khabibs dominance is unmatched, he has a better chin, and better endurance. Thats it. Not much better but a little bit.
 
You can praise one fighter without shitting on another to prove your point. Wild idea, I know.
 
