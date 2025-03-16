hbombbisping
Knocked out by Adriano Martins, admits Khabib is better than him, coach says Islam can barely take a round off him, has been dropped several times, lost MANY more rounds, cut and mangled in numerous fights
and gone life and death with:
All the footage we have shows Khabib beating his ass.
Being more well rounded means nothing. A lot of fighters are more well rounded but Khabib's top control , chin and fight iq is leagues higher which is why he was nigh unstoppable.
Plus he's an animal whereas Islam is merely an athlete.
