Will you consider Islam the GOAT LW if he beats Arman and sets the LW title defence record?

I have a hard time considering a guy who is by all accounts not as good as Khabib to be the GOAT in his division just because he left early and Islam stuck around longer just to set the defence record. I don't need to get into Islam's loss, all his hard fought battles, all the times he got beaten up, all the accounts of Khabib dominating him in the gym by their head coach, and even Islam himself saying Khabib is better.



I use the eye test myself, I've watched all of their fights, Khabib is clearly the superior, more dominant fighter at all points in his career. Islam may be more well rounded, but so is pretty much everyone else in the UFC. Khabib's top control, chin and fight IQ are what seperate him leagues ahead. Islam has looked very mortal in serveral fights and even gotten knocked out by a journeyman. Khabib is the LW GOAT.