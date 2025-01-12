  • Xenforo Cloud upgraded our forum to XenForo version 2.3.4. This update has created styling issues to our current templates, this is just a temporary look. We will continue to work on clearing up these issues for the next few days and restore the site to its more familiar look, but please report any other issues you may experience so we can look into. Thanks for your patience and understanding.

Will you consider Islam the GOAT LW if he beats Arman and sets the LW title defence record?

I have a hard time considering a guy who is by all accounts not as good as Khabib to be the GOAT in his division just because he left early and Islam stuck around longer just to set the defence record. I don't need to get into Islam's loss, all his hard fought battles, all the times he got beaten up, all the accounts of Khabib dominating him in the gym by their head coach, and even Islam himself saying Khabib is better.

I use the eye test myself, I've watched all of their fights, Khabib is clearly the superior, more dominant fighter at all points in his career. Islam may be more well rounded, but so is pretty much everyone else in the UFC. Khabib's top control, chin and fight IQ are what seperate him leagues ahead. Islam has looked very mortal in serveral fights and even gotten knocked out by a journeyman. Khabib is the LW GOAT.
 
Hard to rate him the GOAT when by all accounts he would be beaten by his undefeated training partner, who did it all before him
 
No, he would have to defend the title much more imo.
 
Yes, because Islam isn't just an inferior version of Khabib. They have different fighting styles. So obviously is Islam does more than Khabib then he should be the goat.

There is more evidence for Islam if he beats more good guys. Also, Oliveira and Tsaryukan are better than the guys Khabib fought (the former pretty much proved it), so I don't know why that wouldn't be taken into account.

If Islam beat like 2 or 3 more good guys including Tsaryukan, I'd have no problems considering him the GOAT.
 
No because he didn't made the headlines in all islamic countries but Khabib did after beating the disrespectful Conor
 
Two defenses are against the same 145er, don't forget that :rolleyes:
images
 
Nah

it's still BJ Penn

Dude was the best lw in the world for a fucking decade. These new flavors of the month need a little bit of longevity to be in contention
 
