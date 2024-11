If Islam beats Arman decisively, does he become the greatest lightweight ever?

When you compare them I think there 2 factors that are going to hurt Islam and make Khabib the greater light weight. 1. Is Islam KO lost to Adriano Martins ( who went on to lose his next 5 fights) and as everyone know Khabib retired undefeated. The second part that hurt Islam is many people felt he lost his first fight with Volkanovski. Were Khabib dominated basically ever one in front of him.