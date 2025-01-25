  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Islam, Usman and Umur (64-2) make me realize how special Khabib is

These guys are all amazing, future GOAT's possibly, but none look anywhere near as dominant as Khabib who whoops them in the sparring room with superior grappling and top control. They've all taken beatings even though they usually win but Khabib never has.

Lot's of fighters in MMA are well rounded, and Khabib's effective striking was more limited, but he had a way more controlling ground game which is what made him dominate.
 
swizztony said:
Islam is close to khabib, but Umar and usman are nothing like them.

For fucks sake, umar and usman are MUAY THAI guys who learned wrestling late in life, their style is closer to wonderboy than khabib
Click to expand...
Islam is a b-rated Khabib with some decent (but risky) striking and Umar and Usman are like Wonderboy if he had high level grappling, which still probably makes them champs/future champs, but they are not the same fighters at all. Very different stylistically. Not nearly as offensive with forward pressure and grappling dominance.
 
JustOnce said:
Khabib hasn't fought anybody like Merab who fought Umar, Hughes who fought Usman and Volk who fought Islam.

He looked mortal against Al Laquinta of all people though.
Click to expand...
Khabib hasn't fought anyone like Paul Hughes? Prime Gaethje, RDA and Poirier would kill Paul Hughes what a dumb statement.

Khabib would dominate little man Volk in the wrestling. Even Islam dominated Volk in the wrestling besides round 5 overall and Khabib smokes Islam in a grapple.

 
MarioLemieux said:
He beat Al 50-43 on the scorecards with 2 10-8 rounds.

That's not domination? Rogan commentary listening to noob reply.

Khabib has never been roughed up by anyone.
Click to expand...

I don't know. I watched the fight tho.

Khabib lost to Tibau man.

But Khabib had a legendary career, all the respect.

But to say he's a tier above, we agree to disagree.

And no Khabib never faced fighters like ones that gave other three trouble.

But great career.
 
JustOnce said:
I don't know. I watched the fight tho.

Khabib lost to Tibau man.

But Khabib had a legendary career, all the respect.

But to say he's a tier above, we agree to disagree.

And no Khabib never faced fighters like ones that gave other three trouble.

But great career.
Click to expand...
Tibau was juiced to the gills and Khabib was green as hell, but still Tibau didn't do any damage to Khabib and Khabib opened Tibau's eye with a strike, plus he had him against the cage most of time. Decision could have gone either way.

It was a close fight, but not a dog fight where Khabib took any damage.

Constantly we've seen Islam in these dog fights where he takes a lot of punishment. Same can now be said for Umar who broke his hand and lost, and Usman who took a lot of punches tonight.

The more time the fight is on the feet, the more chance you have to lose. This is why Khabib dominated. Top control and ground game. If you're holding someone down all night and pounding on them, you're not going to lose almost all the time.
 
MarioLemieux said:
He beat Al 50-43 on the scorecards with 2 10-8 rounds.

That's not domination? Rogan commentary listening to noob reply.

Khabib has never been roughed up by anyone.
Click to expand...

The score was more so due to Al doing nothing than Khabib doing a lot. He spent the glut of the fight just trying to stay on his feet (which he did a good job of), at the expense of actually fighting.
Not really Khabib's fault that the LW division at the time was striking-centric, same with Islam now, but all the other divisions below LHW have much more variety and are much healthier and have been for a long time, so to be top dog in those other divisions means a lot more (imo).
 
Islam, Umar and Usman are falling in love with their hands too much. They need to kick and grapple. That's when they have the most success.

Grappling won Islam the last fight against Moicano, and grappling won Usman the fight tonight. Everytime they deviate from that they are at risk.
 
MarioLemieux said:
Tibau was juiced to the gills and Khabib was green as hell, but still Tibau didn't do any damage to Khabib and Khabib opened Tibau's eye with a strike, plus he had him against the cage most of time. Decision could have gone either way.

It was a close fight, but not a dog fight where Khabib took any damage.

Constantly we've seen Islam in these dog fights where he takes a lot of punishment. Same can now be said for Umar who broke his hand and lost, and Usman who took a lot of punches tonight.

The more time the fight is on the feet, the more chance you have to lose. This is why Khabib dominated. Top control and ground game. If you're holding someone down all night and pounding on them, you're not going to lose almost all the time.
Click to expand...

All I'm saying is Khabib never fought guys like those that made other three look mortal.

All the respect to the guy. Had a hell of a run.
 
MarioLemieux said:
Khabib hasn't fought anyone like Paul Hughes? Prime Gaethje, RDA and Poirier would kill Paul Hughes what a dumb statement.

Khabib would dominate little man Volk in the wrestling. Even Islam dominated Volk in the wrestling besides round 5 overall and Khabib smokes Islam in a grapple.

Click to expand...

It’s tricky. While Gaethje definitely loses to Hughes, Prime RDA is at that level but he’s always had a weakness to wrestling. Poirier could beat Hughes as well. But again Poirier faired so badly against Khabib because like RDA, he’s been weak to wrestling and grappling his whole career. Hughes is at the same level as those guys but he’s not notorious for having weak takedown defense like them.

I think Khabib’s size would make it harder for Hughes to tire him out like he did Usman, and make his TDs harder to resist, resulting in more control time.

I agree that Khabib is way too big for Volkanovski though.
 
Superzorro said:
It’s tricky. While Gaethje definitely loses to Hughes, Prime RDA is at that level but he’s always had a weakness to wrestling. Poirier could beat Hughes as well. But again Poirier faired so badly against Khabib because like RDA, he’s been weak to wrestling and grappling his whole career. Hughes is at the same level as those guys but he’s not notorious for having weak takedown defense like them.

I think Khabib’s size would make it harder for Hughes to tire him out like he did Usman, and make his TDs harder to resist, resulting in more control time.

I agree that Khabib is way too big for Volkanovski though.
Click to expand...
You think prime Gaethje loses to Paul Hughes?

lol

Based on what?
 
HHJ said:
he's dominated better guys than Al. Stop fronting bro.

He'd make Gomi cry.

<BC1>
Click to expand...

Not better than those guys that gave other three trouble though. Just a small example.

Bushido Gomi beats all. You know this deep down.
 
