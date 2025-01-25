MarioLemieux
These guys are all amazing, future GOAT's possibly, but none look anywhere near as dominant as Khabib who whoops them in the sparring room with superior grappling and top control. They've all taken beatings even though they usually win but Khabib never has.
Lot's of fighters in MMA are well rounded, and Khabib's effective striking was more limited, but he had a way more controlling ground game which is what made him dominate.
