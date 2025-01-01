Crime Knife-wielding Tren de Aragua gangbangers are repeatedly attacking border crossings in desperate move to force their way into US before Trump takes of

"Knife-wielding Tren de Aragua gangbangers are repeatedly attacking border crossings in desperate move to force their way into US before Trump takes office.​

Knife-wielding Tren de Aragua gang members are mobbing border crossings at El Paso, Texas, in an attempt to break into the US — and have said they will attack border guards who try to stop them, according to a shocking Texas law enforcement memo leaked to The Post.

Last week, 20 of the Venezuelan gangbangers — armed with blades, tire irons and broken liquor bottles — tried to force their way into the US at a border gate, the missive from the Texas Department of Public Safety read"

Exclusive | Knife-wielding Tren de Aragua gangbangers are repeatedly attacking border crossings in desperate move to force their way into US before Trump takes office

Another attempt to break through is expected for New Year’s Day, a Texas law enforcement memo warned.
Two things here why the hell is Biden not sending more support and why is deadly force not being used by the border agents. If they were using deadly force you can bet we would be hearing about it. If they have weapons and are attacking they should be shot repeatedly until they are no longer a threat
 
This will be the shit left to deal with because of Biden's and his supporters are out of office.
 
Lol. Nice title.

If they are attacking people at border crossings then put them the fuck down.
 
Knives, tire irons and broken bottles aren't superior to bullets.
 
Sweater of AV said:
Lol. Nice title.

If they are attacking people at border crossings then put them the fuck down.
Like I said above.

I did however find out the size limit on thread titles anyway.

Maybe it will be a 2024 winer for the longest title. I still have a couple of hours.
 
They just want to feed their family bigot!!!
 
oldshadow said:
However coming from you I expect something like this would be your only comment on this.
You think I am a Mexican gangbanger? Condemning armed gang members crashing the border kinda goes without saying, but your thread title is worthy of condemnation as well.
 
Poon Goon said:
You think I am a Mexican gangbanger? Condemning armed gang members crashing the border kinda goes without saying, but your thread title is worthy of condemnation as well.
Did it hurt your feelings somehow. Well I'm sorry, go to your safe space and have a good cry, you will feel better.

The main thing is it is nothing new and has been happening with Biden and his people doing nothing.
 
Sweater of AV said:
You don't really have to quote source titles word for word in the thread title, bud.
That way there is no way it can be said that I manipulated the title.

If some mod thinks it's too long they will fix it.
 
