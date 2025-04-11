Siver! said: This is so fucking dumb, man.



If you wage a war on TATTOOS, guess what the next generation won't sport for your convenience?



And if you wage a war on TATTOOS, guess who you might stupidly implicate? Perfectly innocent people who like a specific style.



It's the drizzling shits. The people leading this are criminally out of touch with reality and overly hasty to present results. This isn't healthy or good. Click to expand...

They aren’t waging a war on tattoos. They are just accurately putting out there what the common tattoos of a member of this gang is.Doesn’t mean everybody with that tattoo is in the gang but the gang members would usually have not just one, but multiple of the actual tattoos on that list. So…they are TDA.This is no different than what ADL, SPLC, and other watchdog groups with the ear of the FBI and police throughout the country have for their white supremacist and Neo-Nazi groups.A list of tattoos. Some actually very common in other non white supremacist circles(they will mention that in their write ups) like the Iron Cross and various other Pagan, Celtic or Roman Catholic symbols. Nobody called that a war on tattoos and that’s been going on for decades.