British man's tattoo wrongly linked to Venezuelan gang in US government document

A tattoo belonging to a man from Derbyshire has appeared in a US government document used to identify members of Tren de Aragua, a notorious Venezuelan gang, despite the man having no connection to the group.
A tattoo belonging to a man from Derbyshire has appeared in a US government document used to identify members of a notorious Venezuelan gang - despite the man having no connection to the group.
Pete Belton, 44, from Ilkeston says he was shocked to find his forearm featured in a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) document used to help identify alleged members of Tren de Aragua (TdA), a transnational criminal organisation.
"I'm just an average middle-aged man from Derbyshire," he told BBC Verify.
Mr Belton said it was a "bit strange, bit funny at first" but is now worried the family trip he booked to Miami with his wife and daughter in August might end up "being a six month all-inclusive holiday to Guantanamo".
The Trump administration has already deported hundreds of alleged gang members to a high-security jail El Salvador. Lawyers for some of those deportees say they have been been incorrectly identified as TdA members based on their tattoos.
Mr Belton's tattoo - a clock face with the date and time of his daughter's birth - was included in a set of nine images for "detecting and identifying" TdA members. Other tattoos featured stars, crowns and a Michael Jordan "jumpman" logo.
"Open source material has depicted TdA members with a combination of the below tattoos," states the document which appeared in court filings, external.
Nine gang tattoos in US Homeland Security document. Pictures of tattoos include a jump man symbol, Ak-47s, trains, crowns, stars, clocks and a skull with a gas mask.

But reverse image searches show that several of the pictures first appeared on tattoo websites with no obvious links to Venezuela or TdA.
One of them led BBC Verify to an Instagram post by a Nottingham-based tattoo artist who posted about Mr Belton's tattoo nearly a decade ago.
Side-by-side comparison of two pictures of the tattoo: On the left is from a US document, on the right is the Instagram post showing Mr Belton's tattoo, shared by a Nottingham-based tattoo artist

The tattoo image in the DHS document is worse quality than the Instagram post, which was shared in 2016, but it is clearly the same arm and features the same clock face tattoo.
The same image of Mr Belton's tattoo also appeared in a September 2024 report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, external (DPS) about TdA activity.
BBC Verify contacted both the US DHS and the Texas DPS about the source of the images, but did not receive a response.
But in an email the DHS said it was confident in its law enforcement's intelligence and that its "assessments go well beyond just gang affiliate tattoos and social media."
It's unclear exactly how Mr Belton's tattoo ended up in the US documents, but he's worried about being linked to the gang.
"In my head I'm thinking if I'm working in border force and I saw me walking through I'd think 'hey up we've got one, he's the one in the document'."
He provided multiple images of the tattoo to prove that it's his - and he says that he has no association to the Venezuelan group.
The US government hasn't deported anyone based on their tattoos alone, according to comments from an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) official in a court filing last month, external.
However, court documents show immigration officials are employing a points-based system known as the "Alien Enemy Validation Guide", external to determine if someone is linked to the Venezuelan gang.
It includes a scorecard, and according to the document, eight points across a number of categories could be grounds for arrest or deportation.
Half of these points can be given if a "subject has tattoos denoting membership or loyalty to TdA".
The document says if all eight points come from the symbolism category, which includes tattoos, then further consultation should be taken before designating someone as a member of TdA.
Venezuelan investigative journalist Ronna Risquez, who wrote a book on TdA's origins, said tattoos alone are not evidence of membership.
"TdA does not have tattoos that identifies the gang," she said.
"To confirm whether a person is a member of TdA, authorities must conduct a police investigation to determine whether they have a criminal record. A tattoo, their clothing, or their nationality are not proof."
However, there have been cases where lawyers have argued that people have been wrongfully identified based on their tattoos and were subsequently deported.
US media, external have reported on a man who's lawyers say was deported because of a crown tattoo which was inspired by the Real Madrid football club logo.
Another case saw a makeup artist, external was sent to El Salvador after his a crown tattoo with the words "mum" and "dad" was used by US officials as evidence for gang membership, according to his attorneys.
Back in Derbyshire, Mr Belton says his family have considered cancelling their trip to the US due to the potential risks, but they are going to monitor how the story develops.
"Hopefully now they'd realise I'm not a Venezuelan gangster but I've seen crazier things happen in the news recently, so we're just going to wait and see."

Kinda had to leave the images there as it's essential to the article.

But WTF is going on when a random British guy is used as an example of what body art is or is not acceptable?

A literal war on art is so honestly absurd, I don't see how anyone can stand for it?

The people writing this must be 90 year olds who think dyed hair and bones through noses equates to evil.
 
HOLA said:
"Jump Man"

Have the detectives not discovered that's Michael Jordan yet?
Many people will have that tattoo.

It's a good excuse to "see ya" them. It's 4 points towards "proving" they're Tren da Aragua.

Once you hit 15 points, you can make that person history.

Dude is a tattoo artist as well so inevitably displayed symbols on social media.

6 points.

Nearly halfway there!
 
HOLA said:
"Jump Man"

Have the detectives not discovered that's Michael Jordan yet?
The Air Jordan silhouette logo is literally trademarked as “Jumpman”. So this is a proper and specific description

And it is more specific than “Michael Jordan” tattoo which can mean any tattoo of Michael Jordan, after that it avoids any further unwanted connotations of saying a “Michael Jordan tattoo” is a common marking on the most violent gang in the Americas.
 
Kingz said:
The Air Jordan silhouette logo is literally trademarked as “Jumpman”. So this is a proper and specific description

And it is more specific than “Michael Jordan” tattoo which can mean any tattoo of Michael Jordan, after that it avoids any further unwanted connotations of saying a “Michael Jordan tattoo” is a common marking on the most violent gang in the Americas.
This is so fucking dumb, man.

If you wage a war on TATTOOS, guess what the next generation won't sport for your convenience?

And if you wage a war on TATTOOS, guess who you might stupidly implicate? Perfectly innocent people who like a specific style.

It's the drizzling shits. The people leading this are criminally out of touch with reality and overly hasty to present results. This isn't healthy or good.
 
Kingz said:
The Air Jordan silhouette logo is literally trademarked as “Jumpman”. So this is a proper and specific description

And it is more specific than “Michael Jordan” tattoo which can mean any tattoo of Michael Jordan, after that it avoids any further unwanted connotations of saying a “Michael Jordan tattoo” is a common marking on the most violent gang in the Americas.
This of you look into for some reason it is very common on this gang members.

It is one sign to look for but does not mean this is all you need to see to know they are a member of this gang.
 
oldshadow said:
This of you look into for some reason it is very common on this gang members.

It is one sign to look for but does not mean this is all you need to see to know they are a member of this gang.
The minimum number of points the Feds can use to accuse someone is 8 points.

Having a tattoo of Michael Jordan jumping and his shirt number is literally halfway there.

Anyone trust this government to give anyone hitting 8 points on the nonsense scale a fair hearing given their ongoing attacks on even needing a fair hearing in the first place?
 
That cinches it. Stop the deportation and open the borders again.
 
Siver! said:
This is so fucking dumb, man.

If you wage a war on TATTOOS, guess what the next generation won't sport for your convenience?

And if you wage a war on TATTOOS, guess who you might stupidly implicate? Perfectly innocent people who like a specific style.

It's the drizzling shits. The people leading this are criminally out of touch with reality and overly hasty to present results. This isn't healthy or good.
They aren’t waging a war on tattoos. They are just accurately putting out there what the common tattoos of a member of this gang is.

Doesn’t mean everybody with that tattoo is in the gang but the gang members would usually have not just one, but multiple of the actual tattoos on that list. So…they are TDA.

This is no different than what ADL, SPLC, and other watchdog groups with the ear of the FBI and police throughout the country have for their white supremacist and Neo-Nazi groups.

A list of tattoos. Some actually very common in other non white supremacist circles(they will mention that in their write ups) like the Iron Cross and various other Pagan, Celtic or Roman Catholic symbols. Nobody called that a war on tattoos and that’s been going on for decades.
 
Siver! said:
It must make you reconsider the methodology at least?
Yes.

Exactly that. You are right. We've made a mistake. Cancel the deportation. Bring em all back.
 
How about we deport Juggalos that have hatchet man tattoos? I'm sure the majority can get on board with that.
 
Kingz said:
They aren’t waging a war on tattoos. They are just accurately putting out there what the common tattoos of a member of this gang is.

Doesn’t mean everybody with that tattoo is in the gang but the gang members would usually have not just one, but multiple of the actual tattoos on that list. So…they are TDA.

This is no different than what ADL, SPLC, and other watchdog groups with the ear of the FBI and police throughout the country have for their white supremacist and Neo-Nazi groups.

A list of tattoos. Some actually very common in other non white supremacist circles(they will mention that in their write ups) like the Iron Cross and various other Pagan or Catholic symbols. Nobody called that a war on tattoos and that’s been going on for decades.
I get where you're coming from, but body art simply can't be an acceptable primary means of identifying criminality.

But the bottom line here is, in the haste for deportation statistics, IT IS.

You have a government that is rushing itself and trying to force "day one" results.

It's wrong. Categorically wrong.
 
Stoic1 said:
Yes.

Exactly that. You are right. We've made a mistake. Cancel the deportation. Bring em all back.
I see you aren't capable of reconsidering anything.

I'll disregard you from now on.
 
