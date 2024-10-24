Khamzat's win over Kamaru is criminally underrated

The Legendary Scarface

I think it's the kind of win that will age like wine honestly. And it's hard for me to understand how some sherscientist experts are unable to realize the value of that win.

Everyone talks about how that was a short notice fight for Kamaru but it ended up being a short notice for Chimaev too, he went from preparing for a mid striker to a damn good, powerful wrestler in Kamaru and RAGDOLLED him in the first round. .

He RAGDOLLED Kamaru in the first round

He RAGDOLLED Kamaru in the first round

He RAGDOLLED Kamaru in the first round

Do you know how nuts that shit is? Who have you seen mount and flatten Kamaru out there like he's a fucking crepe from ihop after a shitty night out? Nobody does that to Usman man. Khamzat is special.

I know he has cardio issues and gasses out later on but shit he still is undefeated. He won the second round against Usman and even after eating a couple shots in the 3rd still probably won that round too.

He's the most vicious, maniacal grappler in history with a ferociousness that is just impossible to not be a fan of..

I love Whittaker but Khamzat is going to annihilate him in the first round. It's gonna be diabolical.

All aboard:::::::
1000016144.jpg
 
TheTickG said:
Kamaru came off the couch couch with ten days notice after losing a step, to fight in a new weight class. It's accurately rated.
this. Kamaru had already gone from getting knocked out in what would have been a decisive win against Leon Edwards to getting out worked by him in the next fight. Was clearly past it, and didn't have a chance to bulk to 185.
 
No i think it's rated properly. What Khamzat did to Usman in round 1 is extremely impressive.

Usman was still underprepared and undersized though. This Whittaker fight is the perfect estimation of where Khamzat belongs
 
WAR KHAMZAT!

And after he beats Bobby, please, for the love of God give this man a title shot.
 
Short notice, worn-out, welterweight Usman was a tethered GOAT for middleweight Khamzat to destroy.

Didn't happen.

Unimpressed.
 
INcredibly impressive. But it left no doubt in my mind that a prime Usman with proper preperation beats Khamzat in a 5 round fight
 
Usman wins that fight if it's not short notice or was five rounds. Should have been asking for a rematch. Says he was expecting more from Khamzat and was pacing himself, because of short notice.
 
