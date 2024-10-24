Khamzat's win over Kamaru is criminally underrated

I think it's the kind of win that will age like wine honestly. And it's hard for me to understand how some sherscientist experts are unable to realize the value of that win.Everyone talks about how that was a short notice fight for Kamaru but it ended up being a short notice for Chimaev too, he went from preparing for a mid striker to a damn good, powerful wrestler in Kamaru and RAGDOLLED him in the first round. .Let me repeatHe RAGDOLLED Kamaru in the first roundAgainHe RAGDOLLED Kamaru in the first roundOne more timeHe RAGDOLLED Kamaru in the first roundDo you know how nuts that shit is? Who have you seen mount and flatten Kamaru out there like he's a fucking crepe from ihop after a shitty night out? Nobody does that to Usman man. Khamzat is special.I know he has cardio issues and gasses out later on but shit he still is undefeated. He won the second round against Usman and even after eating a couple shots in the 3rd still probably won that round too.He's the most vicious, maniacal grappler in history with a ferociousness that is just impossible to not be a fan of..I love Whittaker but Khamzat is going to annihilate him in the first round. It's gonna be diabolical.All aboard:::::::